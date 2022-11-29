ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro Selectboard Special Meeting Agenda – December 5

(802) 251 – 8115. If you join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone, please use this link:. by dialing any of these toll–free numbers in the United States:. or you can access a list of non–toll–free numbers. for locations around the world using this...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WSESD Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89493007377?pwd=SVBTUVpJZUp1SHVHNlQxdlV2aDlDdz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Anne Beekman, Michelle Luetjen Green, Tim. 2. Budget Development: Review 1st draft of FY24 WSESD – Secondary Grade level budget proposal. 3. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn 6:30pm. cc.SM, 12/1/22.
WINDHAM, VT
Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – December 2022

Here’s the December 2022 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited looks at...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board Meeting Agenda

The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84009040921?pwd=bHpiOTlnUTN6TVZYUG5VUHd1dTFEZz09. Meeting ID: 840 0904 0921. Passcode: 2m3QhF. One tap mobile. +19292056099,,84009040921#,,,,*174870# US (New York) +13017158592,,84009040921#,,,,*174870# US (Washington DC) Dial by your location. +1...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

