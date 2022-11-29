An apartment complex in Kent traded hands recently, showing that investors are still interested in the city, which has seen a steady stream of transactions throughout the past year. The property, Highland Green Apartments, was purchased for $23.5 million, or approximately $244,791 per unit, by an entity affiliated with Red Tail Acquisitions, according to King County public records. The seller was Highland Green, LLC, based in Longmont, Colo.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO