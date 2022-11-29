Read full article on original website
theregistryps.com
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Todd Parke to Managing Principal of Tacoma Office
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Todd Parke to managing principal of the firm’s Tacoma office. Parke has been with PCS for 16 years and leads the firm’s Healthcare Marketing Team. Parke’s recent projects include PeaceHealth Ambulatory Care Center in Camas, the first mass timber medical building in North America; PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Expansion in Vancouver, Washington; and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Renovation in Medford, Oregon.
theregistryps.com
Northern Industrial Purchases 66,000 SQFT Industrial Building in Woodinville for $24.5MM
(Editor’s Note: The purchase price was listed as $24.5 million, or about $371 per square foot, according to public records, and the buyer was an entity affiliated with Northern Industrial, Inc. The building last traded hands in 2018 for $10.625 million, or approximately $159 per square foot, according to The Registry’s previous reporting.)
theregistryps.com
Seattle’s 37-Unit Alki Beach Shore Club Condos Receives Temporary Certificate of Occupancy
SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 — Executives from Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) and Vibrant Cities announced today that Infinity Shore Club–the 37-unit, luxury waterfront residences being constructed at 1250 Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle on Alki Beach–has officially received Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) status and residents will begin moving in by January 2023. As part of the building’s grand opening, Vibrant Cities is offering prospective buyers preferred selection on remaining homes and a $75,000 homebuyer credit towards personalization, interest rate buydowns, or closing costs.
theregistryps.com
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Jared Plank to Associate Principal
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Jared Plank to associate principal in the firm’s Tacoma office. Plank has been with PCS for four years and has over 18 years of industry experience. Jared focuses on private development projects, contributing his deep expertise in post-tensioned design for hospitality, housing, and parking projects. His recent work includes PeaceHealth Saint Joseph Medical Center Parking Garage in Bellingham, Elwha River Casino Expansion in Port Angeles, and the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn.
theregistryps.com
PCS Structural Solutions Promotes Jaycob Greissl to Project Engineer
PCS Structural Solutions has promoted Jaycob Greissl to project engineer in the firm’s Tacoma office. Greissl joined PCS in 2019 and is currently working on several healthcare projects including PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Emergency Department. Jaycob serves on PCS’s internal Sustainability Team and Fun Group and has been active in coordinating staff volunteer efforts for local philanthropic organizations.
theregistryps.com
Legacy Partners Breaks Ground on 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. (Nov. 30, 2022) – Legacy Partners (“Legacy”), a privately held national real estate firm, is breaking ground on Copal, a 288-residence multifamily property in the fast-growing Bel-Red corridor submarket of Bellevue, Wash. The mid-rise, transit-oriented apartment project located at 1525 132nd Ave NE, formerly known...
theregistryps.com
Highland Green Apartments Sold to Red Tail Acquisitions for $23.5MM
An apartment complex in Kent traded hands recently, showing that investors are still interested in the city, which has seen a steady stream of transactions throughout the past year. The property, Highland Green Apartments, was purchased for $23.5 million, or approximately $244,791 per unit, by an entity affiliated with Red Tail Acquisitions, according to King County public records. The seller was Highland Green, LLC, based in Longmont, Colo.
theregistryps.com
Chad Purdue joins Tarragon as Development Associate
Tarragon, a Seattle-based real estate development company, recently welcomed Chad Purdue, Development Associate, to their team. Chad joins the Land Development group and will help the team on projects including Uplands, a 320-acre, multi-phase residential community in Pierce County. Chad previously worked at Pulte Homes of Washington as a Division...
theregistryps.com
Colliers Appoints Scott Blankenship as New Market Leader for Puget Sound
Seattle, Washington December 1, 2022 – Colliers | U.S. today announced that Scott Blankenship has been appointed Executive Managing Director and Market Leader for Puget Sound. In this role, Blankenship will oversee all brokerage operations, recruitment, retention and business development as we re-accelerate the firm’s expansion within this dynamic market.
