The Standard Grill at The Standard Hotel in New York City Reopens With New Menu

By Caitlyn Somers
 4 days ago
The Standard Grill Dining Room. Purple PR Lifestyle

It’s back and better than ever! The Standard Grill at The Standard, High Line hotel officially reopened in October with a fresh new menu courtesy of executive chef Paul Hargrove .

Hargrove, one of the most popular chefs on the New York City culinary scene, brings a fresh new perspective to the Standard Grill along with his 22 years of experience.

From his time at the Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel to Blue Hill at Stone Barns , Hargrove has found his new “personal cooking style” by putting an emphasis on “seasonality, innovation and creativity.”

“I’m excited for the leadership opportunity at The Standard Grill,” the Louisiana native said in an interview with Forbes in October. “I’m passionate about teaching my new team and encouraging them to taste and try the food not to just produce dishes, but rather to have a connection with what they are creating. Development is important.”

The Standard Grill, which originally opened in 2009, immediately became a hotspot in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan with classic steakhouse dishes and the familiar feel of a neighborhood bistro.

“Defined by bold flavors, the finest ingredients and an unmistakable New York attitude, the Standard Grill pioneers New American cuisine wherever it lands,” the website for the restaurant details.

The Standard's Million Dollar Chicken Dish. Purple PR Lifestyle

Over the years, The Standard – which has just opened its newest location in Bangkok, Thailand – has become a staple for power lunches, cocktails, late night dining and boozy brunches.

The menu still includes classic Standard Grill dishes with a twist like the Million Dollar Chicken and the Standard Burger, but also features several new itemsas well. Some of the new cuisine, created by Hargrove himself, include the Black Angus Steak Tartare with creole remoulade, cured egg yolk and sesame toast and the Swordfish Schnitzel with apple sauerkraut beurre blanc and smoked trout roe.

The new menu also takes a spin on the classic steakhouse dishes such as the 9oz Flat Iron served with pickled green tomato, bacon and mustard seed sauce and the Two Pound Bone-in Ribeye with béarnaise and garlic fries.

Apart from the menu updates, the restaurant still maintains its old New York atmosphere with copper-penny tile floors, curved booths and a barrel-vaulted ceiling. Both the front room and side-street bistro are brightly tiled with café curtains and a white oak bar.

The Standard Grill Bar. Purple PR Lifestyle

“The Standard Grill has long been the heart of the Standard, High Line and the Meatpacking District. It represents the fun, flavor and culture of the hotel and The Standard brand,” Amber Asher , the CEO of Standard International said in a press release at the time. “We are excited to have Paul on board!”

