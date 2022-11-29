Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Here are the best cities for snow-birds
Naples, Fla. is the top city for snow-birds in the United States, according to a new ranking from FinanceBuzz. Overall, nine of the top 10 cities for these travelers are located in the state. Other cities in Alabama, Georgia, and Texas made the top 25 slots. Many snow-birds flock to...
Daily Beast
Ouster Exposes DeSantis’ ‘Politics-Free’ Schools Hypocrisy
Welcome to DeSantis World, as manifested on Tuesday night by a local Florida school board with a new conservative majority whose first major action placed politics before kids—even as it declared there is no place for politics in the classroom. And, by forcing out a highly regarded and resolutely...
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
Small team takes on tremendous boat salvage effort
State fish and wildlife officials are scheduling team rotations well into 2023 to help remove the hundreds of damaged boats that remain after Hurricane Ian
WINKNEWS.com
New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats
It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
floridapolitics.com
Gunster expands into Naples, merges with Grant Fridkin Pearson law firm
The firm now has a presence in 12 Florida cities. Business law firm Gunster is completing a merger agreement with Naples-based law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The merger is effective Jan. 1 and will see the 12 attorneys and 15-member professional staff of Grant Fridkin Pearson join Gunster, one of the state’s largest commercial law firms.
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime physician solves disconnect in health care sector with digital platform
The platform HealthMe received $1.25 million in seed funding last year. Founder: While working at Naples-based Orthopedic Surgeon & Sports Medicine Specialist OrthoCollier, a division of Neuroscience & Spine Associates, managing partner Dr. Michael Havig became aware of a disconnect in the industry: uninsured patients wanting to pay with cash were being turned away. The problem? A pricing model hadn’t been established. So Havig fixed it.
WINKNEWS.com
The factors that may be increasing insurance rates for Florida condo associations
It is a period of insurance insanity. Beyond all the people trying to collect money for Hurricane Ian’s damage, some people are getting next year’s bill. One Southwest Florida condo complex saw a nearly 400% rate increase. “We were told by our homeowner’s association that our rates would...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Golden Gate shooting, saving bats, more
1. Sufficient space? FWS proposes 1.2 million acres of critical habitat for endangered bat, but some question if it’s enough. A federal agency charged with protecting listed wildlife and their habitat last week proposed to set aside nearly 1.2 million acres of critical habitat for the endangered Florida bonneted bat.
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal
Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
WINKNEWS.com
Architect rethinks how to build safe coastal homes in SWFL after Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, many have wondered if homes along the coast should even be rebuilt. But one architect believes people will want to live with ocean views no matter what, and that it’s possible to have them if built correctly. Architect Joyce Owens is renowned for...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Marconews.com
Is it safe to swim in the Gulf yet? No, but more beaches in Naples are open for strolling
The city of Naples has reopened eight beach accesses but still cautions everyone to take precautions because of hazards under sand and in the water. Wearing beach shoes is highly recommended; the same goes for not swimming because of poor water quality. “Please remember there is still debris in the...
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
texasbreaking.com
Florida Doctor Rapes Patients, Found Dead in Ditch
Authorities in Florida report that a doctor who was arrested for raping patients while they were under the influence of anesthesia has been found dead. After administering painkillers, laughing gas, and alcohol to two of his patients at his medical spa, Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples, Florida, it is alleged that the 54-year-old Eric Salata engaged in sexual activity with both of them.
