US News and World Report
Swiss Inflation Steady at 3.0% in November as Expected
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss consumer price inflation held steady at 3.0% in November but still overshot the Swiss National Bank's 0-2% target range for the 10th month in a row, data showed on Thursday. Economists had on average expected the year-on-year rate to hold steady at October's 3.0%, off peaks...
US News and World Report
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Markets Insider
Top strategist Ed Yardeni explains the biggest risks that could send the US economy into recession - and shares the 3 stock sectors he's most bullish on for 2023
In an interview with Insider, Ed Yardeni broke down his his 2023 outlook for the US economy and stock market. He put the odds of a soft landing next year at 60% and the odds of a hard landing at 40%. And by the end of 2023, Yardeni predicted the...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff: Price Cap on Russian Oil Should Be Lowered to $30 a Barrel
KYIV (Reuters) - The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. "This was everything that was proposed by...
BBC
UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine
A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Ministers are considering relaxing rules brought in to stabilise the banking system after the credit crunch, as part of government plans to deregulate the City of London and spark a post-Brexit second big bang for financial services. The ringfencing regulations, introduced unilaterally by the UK in the wake of the...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
Explainer-India G20 Presidency 2023: What Does It Mean and What Can We Expect
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian...
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Down between 34% and 69% in 2022, these high-growth stocks have massive global potential.
BBC
More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit
There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
US News and World Report
Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
BBC
Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls
An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
US News and World Report
Fed's Bowman: Interest Rates Need to Be Sufficiently Restrictive 'For Some Time'
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should slow the pace of its rate increases in order to assess the impact of its hiking cycle but inflation remains far too high and the central bank's policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring it down, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Authorities Asking FTX Investors for Information on Firm and Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms who worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently...
US News and World Report
U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
US News and World Report
Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...
US News and World Report
Germany to Send Seven Additional Gepard Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, adding to the 30 air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, according to a German government website. According to Spiegel magazine, which first reported the number of additional tanks, the seven Gepards,...
