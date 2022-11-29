ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Swiss Inflation Steady at 3.0% in November as Expected

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss consumer price inflation held steady at 3.0% in November but still overshot the Swiss National Bank's 0-2% target range for the 10th month in a row, data showed on Thursday. Economists had on average expected the year-on-year rate to hold steady at October's 3.0%, off peaks...
US News and World Report

ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
BBC

UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine

A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
US News and World Report

Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says

(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report

Explainer-India G20 Presidency 2023: What Does It Mean and What Can We Expect

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India began its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) this week, taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical tumult and uncertainty over post-pandemic economic recovery. WHAT IS THE G20?. Formed in the wake of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian...
BBC

More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit

There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
US News and World Report

Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
BBC

Holyrood’s budget watchdog growls

An underspend of £2bn is the least of the problems raised with Scottish government accounts for last year. The auditor general has drawn attention to some big bills for things going wrong - not least £60m to settle a claim of wrongful prosecution. He's particularly keen to see...
US News and World Report

Fed's Bowman: Interest Rates Need to Be Sufficiently Restrictive 'For Some Time'

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should slow the pace of its rate increases in order to assess the impact of its hiking cycle but inflation remains far too high and the central bank's policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring it down, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.
US News and World Report

U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
US News and World Report

Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis

HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...
US News and World Report

Germany to Send Seven Additional Gepard Tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, adding to the 30 air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, according to a German government website. According to Spiegel magazine, which first reported the number of additional tanks, the seven Gepards,...

