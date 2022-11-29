Read full article on original website
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
ECB Says Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Shouldn't Be Legitimised
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bitcoin is being artificially propped up and should not be legitimised by regulators or financial companies as it is more akin to gambling, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and a shield from...
Pakistan Repays $1 Billion International Bond -Central Bank Spokesman
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday, amidst growing uncertainty about the country's ability to meet external financing obligations. The South Asian nation's economy has been beset by multiple crises, including the fallout of devastating floods that killed 1,700 people,...
Russia: Price Cap Is 'Dangerous' and Will Not Curb Demand for Our Oil
(Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday...
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
Fed's Bowman: Interest Rates Need to Be Sufficiently Restrictive 'For Some Time'
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should slow the pace of its rate increases in order to assess the impact of its hiking cycle but inflation remains far too high and the central bank's policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring it down, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.
