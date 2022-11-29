Read full article on original website
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff: Price Cap on Russian Oil Should Be Lowered to $30 a Barrel
KYIV (Reuters) - The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. "This was everything that was proposed by...
Fed's Bowman: Interest Rates Need to Be Sufficiently Restrictive 'For Some Time'
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve should slow the pace of its rate increases in order to assess the impact of its hiking cycle but inflation remains far too high and the central bank's policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to bring it down, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday.
Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...
ECB Says Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Shouldn't Be Legitimised
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bitcoin is being artificially propped up and should not be legitimised by regulators or financial companies as it is more akin to gambling, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and a shield from...
Russia Awaiting Response on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Zone, Talks Ongoing - RIA
(Reuters) - Russia has outlined its position on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is now awaiting a response, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Friday citing the head of state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom. "Our representative at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy...
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
