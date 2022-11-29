ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

US Disputes Trade as Mexico Plans to Ban Genetically Modified Corn

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report

Factbox-How Many People Might Die, and Why, if China Loosens COVID Restrictions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. Researchers have analysed how many deaths the country could see if...
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls 435,000 Model3 and Model Y Electric Vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 435,000 cars in China to fix a rear light problem, according to news reports. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said that a total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating, CNBC reported on Dec. 1.
US News and World Report

Philippines Cbank Chief: Likely 25 or 50 Bps Rate Hike in Dec -Bloomberg TV

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will hike interest rates this month, though the monetary board is likely to be split over whether to raise the policy rate by 25 or 50 basis points, its governor said on Friday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Felipe Medalla expressed relief...
US News and World Report

Magnitude 6.1 Quake Hits Indonesia's West Java

JAKARTA (Reuters) -A quake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, sending people running out of buildings. The quake has no tsunami potential, the agency said. It was felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre. One person was...
CNBC

Assessing China: What political unrest means for ETF investors

Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
US News and World Report

Russia Says 'Dangerous' Price Cap Won't Curb Demand for Its Oil

(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday to...
US News and World Report

U.S. and Asian Allies Impose New Sanctions on North Korea After ICBM Test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea, and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Indian State Will Proceed 'No Matter What' With Protest-Hit Adani Port-Minister

KOZHIKODE, India (Reuters) - India's Kerala state will proceed "no matter what" with a $900 million port project and is open to deploying federal police if needed to protect it from protesters blocking construction, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday. The local fishing community, led by Catholic priests, has...
US News and World Report

Pakistan Repays $1 Billion International Bond -Central Bank Spokesman

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday, amidst growing uncertainty about the country's ability to meet external financing obligations. The South Asian nation's economy has been beset by multiple crises, including the fallout of devastating floods that killed 1,700 people,...
NEW YORK STATE
US News and World Report

Mexico, U.S. Plan Pitch by Early 2023 to Lure Firms From Abroad

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Friday agreed to set out a plan by early 2023 for the relocation of companies from Asia to North America, Mexico's government said. On her first visit to Washington since taking office in...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Relief and Worry as Major Chinese Cities Ease COVID Curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) -Further easing of COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities was met with a mix of relief and worry on Friday, as hundreds of millions await an expected shift in national virus policies after widespread social unrest. The looser measures were welcomed by workers frustrated...
CNBC

Oil dips $1/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

Oil futures slipped 1.5% in choppy trading on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Sunday and an EU ban on Russian crude on Monday. Brent crude futures settled down $1.31, a 1.5% drop, at $85.57 per barrel. U.S....
US News and World Report

Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says

(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
WASHINGTON STATE

