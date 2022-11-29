ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Germany to Send Seven Additional Gepard Tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, adding to the 30 air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, according to a German government website. According to Spiegel magazine, which first reported the number of additional tanks, the seven Gepards,...
US News and World Report

China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
US News and World Report

Syria Resisting Russia's Efforts to Broker Turkey Summit, Sources Say

BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria is resisting Russian efforts to broker a summit with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, three sources said on Friday, after more than a decade of bitter enmity since the outbreak of Syria's civil war. However two Turkish sources, including a senior official, disputed that Damascus was delaying and...
US News and World Report

Russia Condemns German Parliament for Declaring Ukraine Soviet-Era Famine a Genocide

(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the German parliament's move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past. In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German lawmakers passed a resolution on...
US News and World Report

ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
US News and World Report

UN Seeks $1.72 Billion Next Year to Aid Venezuelan Migrants, Refugees

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The United Nations will seek $1.72 billion for 2023 to aid Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean, member agencies said on Thursday. Some 7 million people have fled economic and political crisis in Venezuela in recent years, and most are now scattered...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Sacks Engineer Accused of Collaborating at Occupied Nuclear Plant

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine sacked a top engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, and urged other Ukrainian staff at the plant to remain loyal to Kyiv. The head of state nuclear energy firm Energoatom made the appeal a day after...
US News and World Report

Factbox-How Many People Might Die, and Why, if China Loosens COVID Restrictions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. Researchers have analysed how many deaths the country could see if...
US News and World Report

Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US News and World Report

Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter Should Be Held to Certain Standards for Content

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Remains Ready to Meet With Russia Over Nuclear Treaty Talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains ready to meet Russia for talks over a nuclear treaty despite Moscow having accused Washington of toxic anti-Russian behavior that it cited to pull out of the negotiations earlier this week, the State Department said. Russia withdrew from the New START nuclear treaty...
US News and World Report

Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis

HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...

