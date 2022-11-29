Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
US News and World Report
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
US News and World Report
Russia Condemns German Parliament for Declaring Ukraine Soviet-Era Famine a Genocide
(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the German parliament's move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past. In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German lawmakers passed a resolution on...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy's Chief of Staff: Price Cap on Russian Oil Should Be Lowered to $30 a Barrel
KYIV (Reuters) - The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil agreed to by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday should be lowered to $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Saturday. "This was everything that was proposed by...
US News and World Report
Factbox-How Many People Might Die, and Why, if China Loosens COVID Restrictions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. Researchers have analysed how many deaths the country could see if...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
US News and World Report
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
US News and World Report
Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Authorities Asking FTX Investors for Information on Firm and Bankman-Fried - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - U.S. authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms who worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures including Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently...
US News and World Report
Latvia Probing Independent TV Station, Suspects It's Helping Russia Troops
(Reuters) - Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter Should Be Held to Certain Standards for Content
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New...
US News and World Report
Germany to Send Seven Additional Gepard Tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, adding to the 30 air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, according to a German government website. According to Spiegel magazine, which first reported the number of additional tanks, the seven Gepards,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
US News and World Report
U.S. and Asian Allies Impose New Sanctions on North Korea After ICBM Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea, and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim...
US News and World Report
Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis
HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...
Comments / 0