US News and World Report

ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
Russia Condemns German Parliament for Declaring Ukraine Soviet-Era Famine a Genocide

(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the German parliament's move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past. In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German lawmakers passed a resolution on...
Factbox-How Many People Might Die, and Why, if China Loosens COVID Restrictions

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. Researchers have analysed how many deaths the country could see if...
Venezuela's Maduro Could Miss Lula Inauguration

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with...
Russia Likely Planning to Encircle Donetsk Oblast Town of Bakhmut, Britain Says

(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
Countries Split on Plastics Treaty Focus as UN Talks Close

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led. More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in...
Latvia Probing Independent TV Station, Suspects It's Helping Russia Troops

(Reuters) - Latvia's state security service said on Friday it had begun probing statements made by independent Russian TV station Dozhd because of suspicions it was helping pro-Moscow troops taking part in the Ukraine war. Dozhd, or TV Rain, is broadcasting from Latvia and elsewhere after Russian authorities forced the...
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter Should Be Held to Certain Standards for Content

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New...
Germany to Send Seven Additional Gepard Tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is preparing to deliver seven Gepard tanks to Ukraine, adding to the 30 air-defence tanks that are already being used to fight against the Russian army, according to a German government website. According to Spiegel magazine, which first reported the number of additional tanks, the seven Gepards,...
U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
U.S. and Asian Allies Impose New Sanctions on North Korea After ICBM Test

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States, South Korea, and Japan have imposed sanctions on North Korean officials connected to the country's weapons programs after Pyongyang's latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missile test last month. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday named the individuals as Jon Il Ho, Yu Jin, and Kim...
Cuba Says Its Allies Have Pledged Help to End Its Economic Crisis

HAVANA (Reuters) - China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. The...

