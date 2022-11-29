Read full article on original website
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Hawaiian Airlines is launching a new route to a destination hard to reach for American tourists
Hawaiian's new route will be the only airlink between the South Pacific nation and the US, giving American tourists an easier travel option.
FTX Collapse Hits Asset Management Giant BlackRock
The list of collateral victims of the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to grow. Crypto lender BlockFi announced on November 28 that it had filed for bankruptcy due to its exposure to FTX, which had bailed out the firm during the liquidity crisis that impacted the industry in the summer of 2022.
Cumbria coalmine plan is ‘backward step’, says government climate expert
A mooted new coalmine in Cumbria would be “a backward step”, the UK government’s climate champion has warned ahead of an imminent decision on the controversial plan’s future, expected this week. Alok Sharma, whose presidency of the Cop26 international climate talks ended last month, took to...
Boeing Bet Big on Defense -- and Lost
Do large losses in Boeing's defense and space businesses make Boeing stock uninvestable?
These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022
The Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking places New York and Singapore at the top.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
This fintech company has a huge opportunity to grow its user base this decade.
Philippines Needs to Find Ways to Exploit South China Sea Resources, Says Marcos
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday, emphasising his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway. "That's a big thing for...
Factbox-How Many People Might Die, and Why, if China Loosens COVID Restrictions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. Researchers have analysed how many deaths the country could see if...
Pakistan Repays $1 Billion International Bond -Central Bank Spokesman
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday, amidst growing uncertainty about the country's ability to meet external financing obligations. The South Asian nation's economy has been beset by multiple crises, including the fallout of devastating floods that killed 1,700 people,...
China's Xi Urges Ukraine Talks in Meeting With EU's Michel
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged negotiations on a political solution to the Ukraine conflict in talks with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said. Xi was quoted as saying that “solving the Ukrainian crisis through political means is in the...
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
U.S. Treasury Yellen: Twitter Should Be Held to Certain Standards for Content
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said social media company Twitter should be held to certain standards for content, arguing that it is "not that different" from radio stations and broadcasters subject to such rules. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New...
Florida Pulls $2 Billion From BlackRock in Largest Anti-ESG Divestment
(Reuters) -Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc, the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in...
ECB's Lagarde Warns Some Fiscal Policies in Europe Could Fuel Excess Demand
BANGKOK (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned on Friday that some European governments' fiscal policies could lead to excess demand, and that fiscal and monetary policies need to work in synch for sustainable, balanced economic growth. "Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy...
U.S. Diplomat Says China Protests Had Effect in Easing COVID Curbs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Protests in China against the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions are dying down because they have had an effect, a top U.S. diplomat said on Friday, as Beijing further eased testing and quarantine rules. Anger over the curbs had fueled dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in...
ECB Says Bitcoin Is Artificially Propped Up, Shouldn't Be Legitimised
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bitcoin is being artificially propped up and should not be legitimised by regulators or financial companies as it is more akin to gambling, the European Central Bank said on Wednesday. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and a shield from...
Change May Be Coming in China
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. China is signaling that its three-year battle against COVID-19 is entering a “new stage.”...
