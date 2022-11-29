Read full article on original website
Pakistan Repays $1 Billion International Bond -Central Bank Spokesman
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan repaid a $1 billion international bond, the central bank spokesman said on Friday, amidst growing uncertainty about the country's ability to meet external financing obligations. The South Asian nation's economy has been beset by multiple crises, including the fallout of devastating floods that killed 1,700 people,...
‘You’ll have to talk to the UK staff’: can global water investors be held to account?
Will Malaysia’s YTL, US-based BlackRock and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings answer questions about environmental damage?
Russia: Price Cap Is 'Dangerous' and Will Not Curb Demand for Our Oil
(Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports. A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday...
China's COVID policy is top of mind for investors as unrest rattled markets this week. Here are 5 things they're watching as Beijing signals willingness to loosen some restrictions.
From eyeing energy stocks to preparing for Xi Jinping dig in on his COVID policy, here's what some market experts are monitoring.
Nexperia Newport national security sale 'could take years'
The sale of Nexperia's site in Newport could take "years" according to Wales' first minister. The Chinese-owned company was ordered by UK ministers to sell its 86% stake in the Newport site, due to national security concerns. Mark Drakeford said it would be for the UK government to provide any...
The unraveling of $3 billion crypto lender BlockFi amid FTX's 'death spiral', according to bankruptcy filings
"FTX's apparent 'rescue,' which began in the summer of 2022, stabilized BlockFi. But that was short lived," a BlockFi financial advisor said.
7 Best Construction Project Management Software of 2023
Today's construction companies rely on digital solutions more than ever to manage projects across their entire project lifecycle. From bidding on opportunities to creating estimates, developing project plans, tracking labor and material usage and even marketing for new businesses, the opportunity to automate and digitize work is significant. We picked...
This AI-Powered Fintech Is Making Strides: Is It Time to Buy?
Lemonade is adding customers rapidly, but needs to improve one specific aspect of its business to become profitable.
Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Australian Securities Exchange to Cut up to 200 Jobs From Blockchain Project
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian Securities Exchange will cut up to 200 contractors working on a project to replace its main trading platform with so-called blockchain technology after cancelling the overhaul, the company told Reuters. After announcing plans in 2016 to replace its decades-old platform with distributed ledger technology, which...
Salesforce's new marketplace wants to make it easier for companies to integrate carbon credits into their climate-action strategies
Patrick Flynn, the global head of sustainability at Salesforce, explained how it used its existing products to launch the Net Zero Marketplace.
Sequoia India backs Prismforce to help IT companies build better talent supply chains
IT providers spend a large part of their variable costs on hiring skilled employees. But finding those employees from the ever-growing talent market and deploying them effectively to get adequate results is one of the most significant pain points for the industry worldwide. Prismforce is taking Amazon’s approach to matching...
China's Xi Told EU Less Lethal Omicron Opens Way for Fewer COVID Restrictions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on youth frustrated by years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the now dominant Omicron variant of the virus paved the way for fewer restrictions, European Union officials said. The senior EU officials, who asked not to...
Snowflake shares drop on light product revenue guidance
Snowflake fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that beat estimates but offered light product revenue guidance. Snowflake said it anticipates product revenue will be between $535 and $540 million in its fourth quarter, short of the $553 million expected by analysts estimates according to StreetAccount.
Adtech antitrust class damages claim filed against Google in UK — seeking up to $16.3BN
“The claim alleges that Google abused its dominant position in the market for online advertising, earning super-profits for itself at the expense of the tens of thousands of publishers of websites and mobile apps in the UK,” runs a press release accompanying news of today’s filing at the CAT.
Why Splunk Stock Popped Today
Splunk easily beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. It also raised its guidance, as it's successfully controlling costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
More UK environment laws to be reviewed after Brexit
There are more EU era environmental laws to review after Brexit than had been previously known, the environment secretary has suggested. Therese Coffey told peers around 1,100 such laws existed. This is roughly double the number identified by the most recent official audit. Under government plans, most EU-derived laws will...
Spend management platform Teampay expands partnership with Mastercard, raises $47M
It seems that his thesis was correct. Today, Teampay has hundreds of customers and significant venture capital financing behind it. This morning marked the close of the company’s $47 million ($35.25 million in equity, $11.75 million in debt) Series B led by Fin Venture Capital with participation from Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, bringing Teampay’s total raised to $65 million.
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business.
