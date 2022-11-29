AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

