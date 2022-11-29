Read full article on original website
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
theaviationgeekclub.com
F-15C pilot explains why Cold War USAF Eagle Drivers loved RCAF CF-18’s Fake Canopy
RCAF CF-18s feature several differences compared to standard F/A-18As, like fake cockpit outline painted on the bottom. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is used for air defence, air superiority, ground attack, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. The...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former F-14 RIO tells the story of when he and his pilot outran a USAF F-15 aggressor during a TOPGUN mission with their “Bombcat” fully loaded
“We loaded an F-14B Tomcat with 4 x MK-83 in the tunnel, 2 x drop tanks, 2 x AIM-7 Sparrow and 2 x AIM-9 Sidewinder. Our mission was to do self-escort into the target area after splitting off of our F-18 escorts.” Lt Cdr Phil Nelson, former F-14 Tomcat RIO.
theaviationgeekclub.com
How the Mohawk became MiG Killer: the story of the US Army OV-1 pilot that shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-17
The OV-1 Mohawk achieved the only US Army air-to-air victory during the Vietnam War. In 1957, the US Army identified a requirement for a light but rugged front-line observation aircraft that could operate from rough airstrips and had short take-off and landing (STOL) capability. Grumman’s proposal was accepted, and development of the YAO-1A began.
theaviationgeekclub.com
9 Sailors reported Minor Injuries after Fire Aboard Aircraft Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln
On the morning of November 29, 2022, there was a fire aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The crew of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) extinguished a fire that broke out Tuesday, US 3rd Fleet announced on Nov. 30, 2022 in a statement. According to the press release...
