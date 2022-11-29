ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
F-15C pilot explains why Cold War USAF Eagle Drivers loved RCAF CF-18’s Fake Canopy

RCAF CF-18s feature several differences compared to standard F/A-18As, like fake cockpit outline painted on the bottom. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is used for air defence, air superiority, ground attack, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. The...
How the Mohawk became MiG Killer: the story of the US Army OV-1 pilot that shot down a North Vietnamese MiG-17

The OV-1 Mohawk achieved the only US Army air-to-air victory during the Vietnam War. In 1957, the US Army identified a requirement for a light but rugged front-line observation aircraft that could operate from rough airstrips and had short take-off and landing (STOL) capability. Grumman’s proposal was accepted, and development of the YAO-1A began.

