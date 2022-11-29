“Picture this. A patient in a hospital or rehab facility has just finished exercising with therapy. He is thirsty, and he thinks he might as well ask for a snack now because he will be hungry in 30 minutes. His therapist sets him up in his wheelchair (brakes locked), tray table with all necessities positioned in front of him, with his call bell within reach. As she approaches the door to leave, she turns and asks, ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ The patient nods and asks for a refill of his water cup and some peanut butter crackers. The therapist grimaces. What should she do?”

2 DAYS AGO