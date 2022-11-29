Read full article on original website
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
Elon Musk on Thursday said that his brain-computer Neuralink device is ready for human trials, and he is expecting to do so in about six months from now. Neuralink has submitted most of the paperwork needed for a human clinical trial to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We...
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
Freethink
Watch a Neuralink robot insert electrodes into a dummy brain
Neuralink just demonstrated its surgical robot for the first time, showing the world during a livestreamed event how the bot could swiftly and precisely insert electrode-packed threads into a dummy brain. The background: In 2017, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he’d co-founded a new neurotech company called Neuralink. Its...
swineweb.com
Hog Market Talk Podcast with Mike Minor: December Futures
Jeff and Mike talk about the relationship between December hog futures and the index. The choppy trade this week makes for plenty to talk about.
techaiapp.com
Spreading joy with Wide Tim | MIT News
He has his own Instagram account. He stars as the featured profile picture on MIT Admission’s Facebook page. When MIT’s Campus Preview Weekend 2022 came around, he joyfully opened his arms widely to welcome the admitted Class of 2026 at a campus photo booth. You can find him everywhere on campus, from murals and posters in the MIT Welcome Center to laptop stickers, pins, and keychains on a student’s backpack.
swineweb.com
Barn Talk Q&A: Billionaire Land Investors, Hog Barn Cash Flow & CA Prop 12 Law
Welcome to Barn Talk, Q&A edition. In today’s episode we’re answering your questions. We cover our thoughts on 9-11, hog barn cash flow, update on Prop 12 law, billionaire land investors & much, much more. Pay the fee!
teslarati.com
Neuralink “confident” implant device is ready for humans, trials estimated within next 6 months
Elon Musk’s brain-machine startup, Neuralink, is currently holding its “Show and Tell Fall 2022” event, and it unsurprisingly revealed a number of exciting updates about the company and its potentially-breakthrough technology. During his opening statements, Elon Musk noted that Neuralink has already submitted its paperwork to the...
marktechpost.com
Meet Protopia AI: A Texas-based Company Bridging a Critical Gap in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Imagine this: You run a data-driven driven fintech or healthcare company; you have access to a plethora of data, and could use new machine learning tools to better predict fraud or advance clinical research. Except, you can’t: the value and insights from the data are entangled in privileged customer data that make it difficult to access for your AI model.
swineweb.com
Rabobank Recognizes its 2022 Food and Agribusiness Leadership Award Winners
Aramark, Pivot Bio and Afresh celebrated during Rabobank Food & Agribusiness Summit. Rabobank, a leading global food and agribusiness (F&A) bank, today announced the recipients of its annual Rabobank North America Leadership Awards. The awards celebrate both large-scale corporations and fast-growing emerging companies that are setting remarkable examples of industry stewardship, sustainability, and innovation within the North American F&A space.
TechCrunch
The era of constant innovation at Amazon could be over
But this year felt different. If last year was incremental, this year was downright slow when it came to meaningful news. To give you a sense of our coverage here at TechCrunch, last year, we wrote 28 stories about the event. This year, it’s down to 18, including this one. It’s not that we wanted to write less — we just simply found there was less relevant news to write about.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Integrated Platform Promises To Accelerate Drug Discovery
Many successful drugs have their origins in natural sources such as plants, fungi, and bacteria, but screening natural products to identify potential drugs remains a difficult undertaking. A new approach using molecular biology, analytical chemistry, and bioinformatics to integrate information from different screening platforms addresses some of the biggest challenges...
aiexpress.io
ESPROS chips in use in Starship Technologies’ delivery robots
Starship Applied sciences has began utilizing ESPROS Photonics Corporation’s epc660 Time-of-Flight chip in its sidewalk supply robots. Starship’s autonomous robots have been deployed on faculty campuses and different public areas for last-mile supply operations. Sidewalk supply robots use a mixture of sensors, synthetic intelligence, machine studying and GPS...
gcimagazine.com
Apoena Biotech Bioprospects Microorganisms from the Blue Amazon for Personal Care
Apoena Biotech has begun to ethically bioprospect microorganisms from the Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha, called the "Blue Amazon," with the ambition to develop ingredients for the cosmetics and fragrance sector via biotechnological processes. The Blue Amazon comprises 3.5 million km2 of maritime space and is one of the...
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces An Important Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Capability Called Natural Language Assessment (NLA)
Everything a person learns, for example, a child learning to walk or a person learning to play guitar, requires assessment. Our educators and coaches mostly play this role. These interactions are unique in terms of their characteristics that set them apart from other forms of dialogue. This assessment is also required in the field of Natural Language processing. But, due to its relative freedom and infrequent adherence to rigid rules for computing spelling, syntax, and semantics, natural language input presents significant difficulty for assessment. This field is yet to be researched properly.
aiexpress.io
MIT researchers build swarms of assembling robots
Researchers on the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise (MIT) Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA) have created assembling robots which might be made up of the identical parts they use to construct buildings, and that may transfer independently in massive numbers to make these buildings. The newest analysis, revealed in Nature...
food-safety.com
The Need For Greater Traceability and Transparency in the Food Supply Chain
In October, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched its Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022–2030, setting ambitious but feasible targets for foodborne illness reduction. A key focus of the strategy is to improve the use of food chain information, supported by the request that each member state establish national guidance or codes of practice for food traceability.
The leap second’s time will be up in 2035—and tech companies are thrilled
Stijn te Strake / UnsplashY2Yay?
beefmagazine.com
2023 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium announced
Make plans now to attend the 2023 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention that will be hosted July 3-6 in Calgary, Canada. The BIF Symposium features two and one-half days of educational programming with focused on this year’s theme “Precision Breeding.” July 3, kicks off with the Young Producer Symposium at 1 p.m. followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. Monday evening the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB) will host its biennial symposium at 7 p.m.
brytfmonline.com
BrasiKa is a Brazilian innovation that only science can explain
They say that Brazilians have so much creativity and improvisation that they should be studied by scholars NASAUS Space Agency. Our inventions are valid for the world of cars, and the vehicle in the image above, which was circulated on social media, is a good example of this. If you...
