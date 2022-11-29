ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 104.9

This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Illinois

It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Illinois' favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks

While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
US 104.9

Illinois Man Arrested For Testing Police Response Time

Before you decide to test the response time for police officers in Illinois, check out what happened to this resident. We've got plenty of crime in Illinois. There is absolutely no need for making any up. I understand in an emergency situation you want the police to respond as quickly as possible. You're going to have to trust them because there's no way to actually test them on your own without breaking the law.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Help Quad Cities Toys For Tots By Getting Something For Yourself

The holiday season is upon us and little boys and girls across the Quad Cities are hoping for a very merry Christmas. But not all families are going to be able to provide the Christmas they wish they could for their children. That is where an organization like Toys for Tots comes in to make sure every child has a holly jolly Christmas.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

Iowa Podcasters Got to Hang Out Inside the Real ‘Goonies’ House

The hosts of a popular Iowa-based podcast recently got another epic opportunity!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you that the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast were invited to be guests on comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Bertcast. Iowans AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte got to sit down with Bert and chat about movies for three and a half hours! To put things in perspective, Bert has around 10 million listeners and subscribers, so this was a big deal for three guys from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities

I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy