Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Red Cross Blood Drive at USF on 12/2Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Festival of the Gnomes on 12/3 & 12/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Shorewood Holiday Market: 12/2 - 12/4Adrian HolmanShorewood, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Movie In Illinois
It's the holiday season, and many of us have our go-to Christmas movie. Is your favorite also your state's favorite? Today we will be looking at the great state of Illinois' favorite Christmas movie. How They Got These Numbers. Thanks to things like IMDb, and other trending movie sites, wishlisted.com...
Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks
While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
This Is How Much Iowans Would Pay For An Instant Hangover Cure
This holiday season many of us will partake in some partying, and dare I say... drinking. If you happen to overdo it and wake up with a hangover how much would you pay to get rid of it in a second?. Maybe you already have a cure for these hangovers...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Illinois Man Arrested For Testing Police Response Time
Before you decide to test the response time for police officers in Illinois, check out what happened to this resident. We've got plenty of crime in Illinois. There is absolutely no need for making any up. I understand in an emergency situation you want the police to respond as quickly as possible. You're going to have to trust them because there's no way to actually test them on your own without breaking the law.
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Wisconsin, Your Favorite Christmas Decoration Is Cause For An Intervention
What in the candy-coated peppermint stick is going on in Wisconsin?. There are a lot of Christmas decorations we drag out of attics this time of the year. There's beautiful sparkling lights, yard reindeer, trees, ornaments, holly. Things that dazzle and give your heart warm fuzzy feelings of good ole Christmastide.
A Friendly Reminder To Iowa Shoppers This Holiday Season
I firmly believe that everyone should work in the retail or food service industry at some point in their life. I think it gives you a greater appreciation for the people who do those jobs, which, in turn, makes you a little bit kinder. I spent my first year in...
Help Quad Cities Toys For Tots By Getting Something For Yourself
The holiday season is upon us and little boys and girls across the Quad Cities are hoping for a very merry Christmas. But not all families are going to be able to provide the Christmas they wish they could for their children. That is where an organization like Toys for Tots comes in to make sure every child has a holly jolly Christmas.
The Oldest Town In Illinois Is Also The First Capitol Of The State
It is always great to look at the history of states and cities in that state. Today we are looking at Illinois' oldest town. We will be looking at the Library of Congress to get our results!. Some Of The Oldest Towns. Here are some of the older towns in...
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
What Car Color Is The Most Likely To Be Pulled Over In Wisconsin
There are many urban legends about getting pulled over. One big myth is that red cars always get pulled over the most. In fact, you may have even had an older relative tell you not to get a red car in fear that you would be pulled over. Does the...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
US 104.9 Concert Announcement: Rhythm City Welcomes Craig Morgan
2023 is already looking like a stacked year for the Quad Cities when it comes to country shows. Rhythm City Casino Resort® is happy to announce that Country Music Artist Craig Morgan will be performing in the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 8 P.M.
Iowa Podcasters Got to Hang Out Inside the Real ‘Goonies’ House
The hosts of a popular Iowa-based podcast recently got another epic opportunity!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you that the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast were invited to be guests on comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Bertcast. Iowans AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte got to sit down with Bert and chat about movies for three and a half hours! To put things in perspective, Bert has around 10 million listeners and subscribers, so this was a big deal for three guys from Iowa.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
Midweek Snowstorm To Drop 2 Inches Of Snow On The Quad Cities
I hate to swear in an article but I have to do it here. I'm about to drop the 'S' word so do not show your children this article. Snow is on the way. That's right, SNOW! Our first large snowstorm of the 2022-2023 snow season is going to arrive early Tuesday morning and last through Wednesday. While we've seen bigger snowstorms in the Quad Cities, this will be the first one of the season to give us accumulating snow.
Light Up The Quad Cities in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 11, we need you to share photos of your most creative, most...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
