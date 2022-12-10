ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Schedule: When To Anticipate December 2022 Benefits

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRyyc_0jR4d7hf00

There’s only one more payment left to go until Social Security recipients receive bigger checks next year . In October, the Social Security Administration announced that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 8.7% — the biggest boost in 41 years.

When you get your December 2022 payment, it will still reflect this year’s 5.9% COLA. This adjustment has done little to help seniors deal with the inflated cost of living.

As usual, Social Security payments in December will be made according to the same monthly schedule, with payments going out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Here’s a quick rundown:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

Seniors who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will also receive two SSI payments in December. According to the SSA website, SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before the first.

The SSI program is run by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, two SSI checks are sent in April, September and December, while no checks are sent in January, May and October.

Social Security recipients can look forward to is a much bigger payment in 2023. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 a month next year, the SSA said. The average yearly benefit for 65-year-olds in 2023 is expected to rise to $30,708, or $2,559 a month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Schedule: When To Anticipate December 2022 Benefits

Comments / 7

Debra Mobley
15d ago

if igot 2,500 a month Ss I could live on that. I don't know anyone who gets that much.

Reply(2)
4
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
