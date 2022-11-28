Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
WRDW-TV
Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summerville residents and people in surrounding neighborhoods will get together to consider whether they should become a separate city. We spoke with a local attorney who lives there. Residents say lower taxes and an increase in public safety are just a few reasons why taxpayers in the Summerville, Forest Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods are pitching a plan for a new city within a city.
WRDW-TV
N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WJBF.com
Tampa Police Chief placed on leave by Mayor
Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the News Channel 8 Team as well as updates on weather and traffic. Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the News Channel 8 Team as well as updates on weather and traffic.
wfxg.com
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
Oil spill closes portion of Lovers Lane in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Oil was discovered in a drainage ditch in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon. The source of the release appears to be Pull-A-Part Auto Parts. EPA contractors were there to assess the problem and remedial efforts are ongoing. The spill has been contained since it was found by the Augusta Fire Department. Lovers Lane […]
WJBF.com
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials …. A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities. Exclusive: One-on-One with Sen. Raphael Warnock. Saturday Sen....
WRDW-TV
Local organization gives final push to get voters to the polls
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The final day of early voting is officially over in the Georgia runoff for a Senate seat, and the turnout has been stunning election officials. The state had already surpassed 1 million ballots on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, 23,874 people had cast early ballots in Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Hacker messes with Grovetown woman’s fridge, washer and dryer
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown woman is a victim of a hacking crime – through her smart appliances. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that someone had hacked into her home computer and turned off her surveillance cameras, rendering them useless on Nov. 22.
WRDW-TV
With an early peak of cases, flu raises concerns in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting about RSV for weeks, but those numbers are trending down, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the virus that’s trending upward in the two-state region is flu. And it doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon....
Augusta Commission Engineering Service Committee with talk on doing away with recycling
It's not trash talk, but Augusta commissioners are considering a plan that would eliminate the city's recycling program in its current form.
WRDW-TV
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
North Augusta woman wanted in Florida as person of interest after deadly hit and run
MIRAMAR, Fl. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is wanted by the Miramar, Florida Police Department after authorities say she is the registered driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. According to investigators, the incident happened on Sunday, November 27. Authorities say 28-year-old Janae Shaniece Lewis has been eluding the police. The Miramar […]
wfxg.com
City of Aiken asking for community input on Smith-Hazel Park
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is asking for the public's input on design options for the Smith-Hazel Park. The meeting will be held at Smith-Hazel Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. PRT Director Jessica Campbell and staff will present concepts...
WJBF.com
Augusta commissioners have serious talk about magic mushrooms
Augusta commissioners thought this discussions was going to be far out when a retired army vet came before them to talk about decriminalizing magic mushrooms. Augusta commissioners have serious talk about magic …. Augusta commissioners thought this discussions was going to be far out when a retired army vet came...
WJBF.com
Community Foundation for the CSRA announces 2023 grant recipients
Community Foundation for the CSRA announces 2023 …. Saturday Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock took his campaign to Augusta. He started the day with a voter canvas. Then, before addressing a crowd of supporters at a rally in Hephzibah, the senator sat down with The Means Report's Brad Means in a one-on-one exclusive from his campaign bus.
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is […]
wgac.com
Threats of Violence Continue at Georgia Schools, Including Augusta
Law enforcement officials across the state are on high alert after threats of violence were received at a handful of schools across Georgia this morning, including Westside High School in Augusta. Multiple units from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office , an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the...
WRDW-TV
2 arrested after gunshot fired in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested two people over a gunfire incident last week in Columbia County. It happened just after 8:10 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 4000 block of Evans to Locks Road, according to deputies. Witnesses said they saw a man get out of a Subaru...
WRDW-TV
‘Great things are coming’: Waynesboro mayor plans for growth
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new mayor has officially been sworn into the mayor’s office in Waynesboro. He’s finishing out the term of former Mayor Greg Carswell, who was convicted on felony charges last summer. Now long-time City Councilman Bill Tinley is stepping in to fill that role.
