Read full article on original website
Related
German newspaper blames lack of partying by players' wives and girlfriends for early World Cup exit
The German men's soccer team's significant others apparently didn't party hard enough, which resulted in their World Cup exit, says a German newspaper.
Ukraine's strategy to combat Putin's winter offensive: 'We need to win this war as soon as possible'
Ukrainian Parliament Member Oleksiy Goncharenko calls for more weapons from the West as Russian strikes leave millions without power.
Children take center stage in UN meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine: ‘World gone mad’
The UN Security Council on Tuesday outright condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and warned its effects on children in the country will harm generations to come.
Defense Secretary Austin says US 'will not let' China reshape Indo-Pacific region
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin warned China the United States "will not let" it reshape the Indo-Pacific region to fit its "authoritarian preferences."
China puts the world at more risk than ever before
China, the world's most populous state, has never been more dangerous.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father reveals he does ‘not feel confident’ in the police investigation
University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father discussed the status of the police investigation, revealing new details about the night of the murders.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgave FedEx driver accused of kidnapping, murdering 7-year-old
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in Texas allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, said he forgave his granddaughter's accused murderer.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Joy Reid makes suggestive remark about Herschel Walker: 'Walked around' by Republicans during campaign
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed the GOP is using Herschel Walker in a campaign that is "insulting" and "racist."
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
UFC's Joe Rogan urges The Rock to 'come clean' about physique
UFC commentator Joe Rogan called on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to speak out about his physique amid a steroid controversy in the social-media sphere.
Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
Fox News
889K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0