Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RETURNING TO INDIA FOR FIRST LIVE EVENT IN YEARS
WWE will be returning to India for a live event next month, PWInsider.com has confirmed. While the event has not yet been announced, we are told it will be Wednesday 1/18. It is currently slated to be a Smackdown brand event. This would be the first live WWE event in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Josh Alexander in 2022. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin vs Frankie Kazarian. *Moose vs Bhupinder Gujjar. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall - Lumberjack Match. *Private Party vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. *Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter. *Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland to appear. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed to appear. *Renee Paquette...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT IPWF THROWBACK THROWDOWN III VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
SHANE DOUGLAS RETURNS to Save Brian “Bone” Crunchin | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. BUSTY TRANSMISSION and SMOKEY MUFFLER - The Auto-Bodies! | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. LEGENDARY Ricky Morton Accompanies Tori Nailbiter | IPWF Throwback Throwdown III Highlights. Fate of the IPWF ON THE LINE in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/1 WRESTLING OPEN LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA
Spotlight Match: Anastasia Morningstar vs Timid Tamir Gibbs. Gibbs is terrified and he should be. Morningstar runs over this little stick of a man in under 2 minutes. Vader Bomb and she pulls the pins. Ahahaha he’s so dead. Swinging facebuster and she stacks him for the win. He really tried but his fearful squeals of pain were very entertaining.
Pro Wrestling Insider
JETX CANADA: A NEW WORD IN SLOTS
The standard slot mechanics have long been familiar to everyone. Everyone is used to it, so many gamblers are looking for fresher emotions. And the slot variant called JetX, which you can play on the Parimatch Canada website, is perfect for this. This is entertainment with new mechanics and a completely different level of risk, so JetX Canada does not lose its popularity.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CURRENT IMPACT CHAMPION ADDED TO PWG BOLA 2023
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has been named the 10th competitor for the 2023 Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which will take place on Saturday 1/7/23 and Sunday 1/8/23 in Los Angeles, CA at The Globe Theater. Previously announced thus far as competing:. Aramis. Titus Alexander.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LATEST AEW SIGNING CONFIRMED
Several weeks ago, PWInsider.com reported that Juice Robinson had come to terms with AEW on a deal. During tonight's edition of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Robinson had officially signed with the company. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 LINEUP
Set for the 12/10 Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022 PPV:. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli with the stipulation that should Claudio lose, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Athena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FIRST COMPETITOR IN THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE IS...
Kofi Kingston is the first competitor named for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, Texas:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFF AIR NOTES FROM DYNAMITE, INCLUDING CROWD SIZE, MJF HEAT, REACTIONS TO THE ELITE AND MORE
The crowd (I've seen WrestleTix estimate at 3600) was much less than last time in the building. The floor was sold out, but the bottom level was less than half full, and the top was probably a quarter full. They brought only 6 shirts to sell, which was much less...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH SET FOR ROH FINAL BATTLE 2022 PPV
Former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor confronted and challenged his former tag team partner Keith Lee to meet him at the 12/10 Final Battle PPV during AEW Rampage tonight. That match is the third confirmed match for the show. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Mensah with a wrist lock and Borne with a reversal. Oro with a kick to escape the hold. They lock up and Borne with a side head lock. Oro with punches and Borne with a leg sweep and a waist lock. Borne with a rollup for a near fall. Borne with a waist lock and a rear chin lock. Oro with a side head lock. Oro with a waist lock and Borne with a standing switch. Oro lands on his feet on a German suplex by Borne. Oro with a drop kick and a series of arm drags. Oro with a head scissors take down. Mensah with a splash through the ropes to Borne. Oro with a forearm and chop. Oro with an Irish whip. Borne with a forearm to Oro and he drop kicks Mensah off the apron to the floor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock:. *Oro Mensah vs. Myles Borne. *Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo) vs. Tavion Heights. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Sol Ruca. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section,...
Comments / 0