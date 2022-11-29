Rolls-Royce share price surged to the highest point since July. The company published mixed financial results in November. It has formed a double-top pattern on the 4H chart. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price made a strong recovery in October and November as demand for the stock rose. The shares climbed by more than 41% from the lowest level in October. It rose to a high of 92.82p in November, which was the highest level in July.

