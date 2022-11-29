Read full article on original website
invezz.com
Carvana stock could go to zero dollar: Bank of America
Bank of America downgraded Carvana Co to "neutral" on Wednesday. Analyst Nat Schindler says Carvana needs cash infusion to survive. Carvana stock is currently down more than 97% versus the start of 2022. Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is trading down this morning after a Bank of America analyst cited “cash...
invezz.com
Goldman Sachs Moves Euro Swap Trading Desk from London
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is transferring part of its euro options trading platform from London to Milan, the latest example of shifting roles to the continent following Brexit. Goldman Sachs migrates from London to the UK. According to sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street powerhouse is moving employees...
invezz.com
Ethereum price prediction for December 2022
Ethereum price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It formed an inverted head and shoulders on the 4H chart. Focus shifts to the upcoming Federal Reserve decision. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a difficult performance in November as concerns about contagion in the crypto market. It dropped...
invezz.com
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eases to 6.0%: time to turn bullish?
Core personal consumption expenditures price index eased to 5.0% in October. NewEdge's Cameron Dawson reacts to economic data on CNBC Squawk Box. The benchmark S&P 500 index is holding on to its gains from last night. S&P 500, on Thursday, is holding on to its gains from last night after...
invezz.com
Best GameFi projects that can rise in December
In the last 7 days, PYR saw an increase of 12%, while GHST saw an increase in value of 3%. GHST’s trading volume spiked by 120% in the last 24 hours. Both of these cryptocurrencies have growth potential for December of 2022. Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR/USD) and Aavegotchi (GHST/USD)...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
Social Security: Estimate for 2023 COLA Pushes Into Double Digits After Latest Inflation Report
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
invezz.com
Is Silver a good buy in December 2022?
Silver price has advanced from $19.10 to $22.24 since the beginning of November 2022, and the current price stands at $21.62. Inflation has begun giving signals of easing in the United States, and because of this, investors hope that the Federal Reserve could hint at slowing the pace of interest rate increases.
invezz.com
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
invezz.com
Is it safe to buy the Dow Jones index after rallying 20.4% over the past two months?
Financial markets reacted joyfully to Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution yesterday. More details can be found here. But to say that it is only the Fed, or its Chair, responsible for stocks moving higher, is incorrect. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for...
invezz.com
XPeng stock rises 48% from a double-bottom pattern. Should you buy it?
XPeng stock gained 48% on Thursday after a strong deliveries report. The stock has recovered from a double bottom at the $6.2 level. The stock market remains bearish, but XPEV could continue rising in the short term. Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 48% on Thursday premarket after promising delivery...
invezz.com
As Asana stock price tumbles, has it become a bargain?
Asana stock price continued its freefall this week. The company warned of impending growth slowdown in Q4. Baird and Piper Sandler downgraded the stock. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock price plunged to the lowest level on record after the company published a weak forward guidance. It crashed to a low of $15.60, which was about 90% below its all-time high. As a result, the company’s market cap plunged to a low of $3.83 billion.
invezz.com
Here’s what Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks mean for the market
Fed Chair Powell reiterates that smaller rate hikes are coming soon. Pro explains what it means for the equities market on CNBC. S&P 500 jumped roughly 3.0% on Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. S&P 500 just shot up more than 3.0% versus its intraday low after Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated...
invezz.com
Should you buy Salesforce stock on the post-earnings dip?
Salesforce issues weak guidance for its fourth-quarter revenue. Co-CEO Bret Taylor will exit the role on January 31st, 2023. CFRA Research analyst shares his outlook on Salesforce stock. Shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) are trading down after the bell even though the cloud company reported better-than-expected results for its...
invezz.com
LINK price movement after preparations to launch staking on Ethereum
Chainlink has announced preparations for the launch of staking on top of Ethereum. LINK’s value increased by 13% in the last 7 days, with a 2% increase in the last 24 hours. Chainlink Staking v0.1 will launch on December 6, which can lead to an increase in value. The...
invezz.com
Rolls-Royce share price forecast for December 2022
Rolls-Royce share price surged to the highest point since July. The company published mixed financial results in November. It has formed a double-top pattern on the 4H chart. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price made a strong recovery in October and November as demand for the stock rose. The shares climbed by more than 41% from the lowest level in October. It rose to a high of 92.82p in November, which was the highest level in July.
invezz.com
Okta stock just popped up 15%: explained here
Okta Inc says it broke even in its third financial quarter. It now expects an adjusted profit on a per-share basis in Q4. Okta stock is currently down more than 70% for the year. Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is up more than 15% in extended trading after the identity management...
invezz.com
Meta reiterated a ‘buy’ after CEO’s remarks at the DealBook Summit
A brief recap of what Mark Zuckerberg said at the DealBook Summit. MKM Partners' Rohit Kulkarni defends his bullish view on Meta stock. Shares of the tech behemoth are down 65% versus the start of 2022. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is in focus this morning after CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
invezz.com
Metacade (MCADE) Could be the Biggest Crypto Gainer in 2023
The next bull market is on the way! And a new project might become the new star in the crypto industry. Metacade focus on the gamers and developers in the popular play-to-earn sector. And the crypto market is still thriving in the gaming sector - MCADE will be the newest...
invezz.com
Zscaler stock opened 10% down on Friday: how come?
Zscaler reports better-than-expected results for its fiscal Q1. The cybersecurity company issued conservative future guidance. Zscaler stock is currently down more than 55% for the year. Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) opened about 10% down on Friday after the cybersecurity company issued conservative guidance citing headwinds, including longer sales...
