Doctor says San Antonio is in a crisis
"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.
San Antonio Current
This historic San Antonio home for sale is rumored to have had a basement speakeasy in the 1920s
A Victorian home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has hit the market for $1.25 million, and it includes plenty of stately turn-of-the-century features — along with rumors of a clandestine past. “According to legend the basement was a speakeasy in the ’20s,” the home's seller, Darien McWhirter,...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘This is my current one bottle’: Central Texas feeling impacts of nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
The liquid medication commonly used for children to fight bacterial infections like strep throat or ear infections is in short supply across the country.
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
KSAT 12
Organization that assists firefighters, police, now in need of help itself
SAN ANTONIO – When firefighters and police officers rush to an emergency, there is a chance their quick response could become a lengthy stay. A situation such as a major fire or tense standoff could have them on scene for hours on end, causing them to put their own needs on the back burner while they attend to those of others.
KTSA
Bald eagle found safe after escape on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is one thing to find a pet dog or cat that might be missing, but it is quite another to locate a bald eagle that escaped captivity. This was the challenge for the local organization that owns the raptor. Last Chance Forever, the...
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations in triple-digits for the first time since mid-October
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since July, Bexar County ended a month with more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it started with—a sign of worsening virus trends as families gather for the holiday season. There were 107 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus symptoms at San Antonio-area hospitals on...
She went missing from the H-E-B where she made tortillas. 12 years later, Pauline Diaz's family is still looking for answers.
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and beloved HEB employee has been missing for 12 years. Wednesday marks the anniversary of the day Pauline Diaz disappeared. She was last seen in the store's parking lot off Southeast Military and Goliad leaving work December 7, 2010. Family members remain firm in...
KSAT 12
Critical plumbing maintenance could save you hundreds this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Taking a few minutes and spending a few bucks to winterize pipes could save you hundreds of dollars. Master plumber Brad Harrell said the number one mistake customers make each winter is failing to winterize their outdoor pipes ahead of a freeze. “This is definitely the...
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
KSAT 12
‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.
Police searching for group of people who allegedly targeted an elderly shopper at an H-E-B
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help finding a group of people who targeted an elderly woman while she was shopping, and threatened to hurt her if she didn;t withdraw money from her bank and give it to them. It happened on November 21 around 2 p.m....
KSAT 12
Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
Windcrest Light Up brings holiday cheer to San Antonio this weekend
The holiday tradition has been going for 64 years.
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
San Antonio Current
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
KSAT 12
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
Popular Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Opening First San Antonio Location
The coffee shop is making moves to open its first San Antonio location.
