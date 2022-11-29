"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO