Alamo Heights, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Doctor says San Antonio is in a crisis

"Things are really bad, as bad as they were a year, two year ago in COVID," says Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of IPHA Physician Group. Dr. Khan says he doesn't want to scare people but that it's the reality hospitals in San Antonio are facing right now. He says due to RSV, flu and the newer strain of COVID, people are filling up the city's hospitals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Organization that assists firefighters, police, now in need of help itself

SAN ANTONIO – When firefighters and police officers rush to an emergency, there is a chance their quick response could become a lengthy stay. A situation such as a major fire or tense standoff could have them on scene for hours on end, causing them to put their own needs on the back burner while they attend to those of others.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bald eagle found safe after escape on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is one thing to find a pet dog or cat that might be missing, but it is quite another to locate a bald eagle that escaped captivity. This was the challenge for the local organization that owns the raptor. Last Chance Forever, the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Critical plumbing maintenance could save you hundreds this winter

SAN ANTONIO – Taking a few minutes and spending a few bucks to winterize pipes could save you hundreds of dollars. Master plumber Brad Harrell said the number one mistake customers make each winter is failing to winterize their outdoor pipes ahead of a freeze. “This is definitely the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free River of Lights festival to take place along San Antonio River Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority is celebrating the holiday season with the 2022 River of Lights festival this Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration for a nighttime paddle along the Museum Reach is already full but guests can still enjoy an evening of fun from 6-9 p.m. at the San Antonio River Lock and Dam, located at 510 Brooklyn Avenue. Attendance is free.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

