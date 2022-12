In California, the agency overseeing workers' health and safety doesn't have enough certified bilingual inspectors. That's a problem for one of the most linguistically diverse states in the nation, where nearly 1 in 5 workers speaks limited English. From member station KQED, Farida Jhabvala Romero reports. FARIDA JHABVALA ROMERO, BYLINE:...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO