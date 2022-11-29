ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Cameroon goalkeeper Onana leaves World Cup after dispute

By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmkQK_0jR45Ruh00

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana apparently left the World Cup on Tuesday and was heading home after being dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

A photo posted by a Cameroonian journalist on social media showed the Inter Milan goalkeeper at the airport in Doha and about to leave Qatar. The Cameroon team spokesman did not immediately answer calls seeking comment.

Onana also released a statement on Tuesday referring to his dispute with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over team tactics that led to him being dropped for Cameroon's 3-3 draw with Serbia on Monday and suspended from the team.

Onana said he had tried to resolve the issues.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side,” Onana said. “Some moments are difficult to assimilate.”

Onana said he respected the decisions “of the people in charge.”

Onana had played in Cameroon's opening game at the World Cup, a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, but was dropped for the Serbia game and didn't travel with the rest of the squad to Al Janoub Stadium. Cameroon fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 without its No. 1 goalkeeper.

Song said it was a risk to play with reserve goalkeeper Devis Epassy but insisted he had to take “strong action” against the 26-year-old Onana.

“If you can’t fit in with what’s required to be part of a squad then I do think that you need to step up to the plate and accept responsibility for that because the team, the squad, is more important than the interests of any individual," Song said Monday after the Serbia game without going into details of his disagreement with Onana.

Song said he needed all his players to “show discipline and respect.”

In his statement, Onana said he was disappointed that he was “not allowed” to be with the team at the Serbia game and denied that he had broken any squad disciplinary rules.

“I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” Onana said.

Cameroon still has a chance of qualifying for the last 16 at the World Cup but needs to beat top-ranked Brazil in its final Group G game and hope that the result of the Switzerland-Serbia match goes in its favor.

Song is a former captain of Cameroon who was appointed coach in February in a surprise to some after Toni Conceicao guided the team to third place at this year's African Cup of Nations and only missed reaching the final in a penalty shootout loss to Egypt.

The president of the Cameroon soccer federation is Samuel Eto'o, a former teammate of Song on the national team.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
TheDailyBeast

Iran Player’s Childhood Friend Shot Dead After World Cup Loss: Report

An Iranian man was killed by Iran’s security forces for honking his car horn in celebration of the nation’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night, according to a report by a human rights group. Mehran Samak, 27, was reportedly one of many cheering for Iran’s 1-0 politically-charged loss to the United States in Qatar amid spasms of anti-government sentiment that have gripped the country in recent weeks, with many seeing Iran’s national soccer team as a symbol of the Islamic Republic. Samak, who allegedly honked his horn in Bandar Anzali, a city northwest of Tehran, “was targeted...
AFP

Stowaways who arrived in Spain on rudder returned to ship

Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said. The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government's representative in the Canary Islands told AFP. A ship's operator must take care of any stowaways and "has to bring them back to their port of origin", he said.
ABC News

ABC News

928K+
Followers
196K+
Post
533M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy