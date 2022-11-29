ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBUR

What to do in Boston this winter

From tree lightings to hockey tournaments, there's a lot to enjoy in Boston in the wintertime. We speak with the Boston Parks and Recreation department about their programming. Every year, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to the City of Boston. Check out the story from WBUR's daily podcast, The...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston lights official Christmas tree, Nova Scotia's annual 'thank you' gift

Boston lit its official Christmas tree on Thursday night on the Common. The 45-foot white spruce is from the appropriately named Christmas Island in Nova Scotia. Each year, the Canadian province gives Boston a tree as a "thank you" for the city's help back in 1917. After an explosion devastated the city of Halifax, the city sent a train carrying supplies and emergency personnel.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

What the FTX crypto crash means for the local blockchain industry

After the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we dig into how blockchain technology works, what it does, and what the collapse means for the Boston blockchain industry. Tiziana Dearing Host, Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is the host of Radio Boston. Yasmin Amer Reporter. Yasmin Amer is a business reporter...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Prince and Princess of Wales draw thousands to City Hall

Thousands of onlookers braved the wind and rain to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon. Some pressed up against the metal guardrails to get as close as they could to the main stage. Others mounted steps and platforms to peer over the sea of rain jackets, galoshes and umbrellas.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

City Council backs lower voting age in Boston

If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to vote in municipal...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Cognoscenti at 10: Our work is ‘to pay attention’

We’ve spent a good part of this fall celebrating Cognoscenti's 10th anniversary, and we’ve now arrived at our final essay-from-the-editors reflecting on the work of the last decade. Of course we aspire for the essays we publish to be thoughtful and incisive, part of the zeitgeist. Often that work is very serious — when we’re talking about public health or climate change or American democracy.
WBUR

Former Natick official to serve 15 days in jail for her part in the Jan. 6 attack

The former Natick town official charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to 15 days in jail. Suzanne Ianni was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. Friday for charges of entering the Capitol building last year to protest President Biden's election. She will have to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving the sentence. The date for her to report has not been set.
NATICK, MA
WBUR

2 Mass. House races to be decided by hand recounts

Massachusetts plans to conduct hand recounts for two House elections decided by narrow margins, Secretary of State William Galvin's office announced Wednesday. In the 2nd Essex District, Republican Leonard Mirra led Democrat Kristin E. Kassner by just 10 votes in the initial tally done on machines. There were 23,509 votes cast overall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Police search for suspect in grisly Marshfield double homicide

Police are searching for a man investigators suspect killed an elderly Marshfield couple. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the husband and wife killed were both 70, and early details indicate the double homicide "does not appear to be a random act of violence." Police discovered the bodies of...
MARSHFIELD, MA

