Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
WBUR
What to do in Boston this winter
From tree lightings to hockey tournaments, there's a lot to enjoy in Boston in the wintertime. We speak with the Boston Parks and Recreation department about their programming. Every year, Nova Scotia sends a Christmas tree to the City of Boston. Check out the story from WBUR's daily podcast, The...
WBUR
Boston lights official Christmas tree, Nova Scotia's annual 'thank you' gift
Boston lit its official Christmas tree on Thursday night on the Common. The 45-foot white spruce is from the appropriately named Christmas Island in Nova Scotia. Each year, the Canadian province gives Boston a tree as a "thank you" for the city's help back in 1917. After an explosion devastated the city of Halifax, the city sent a train carrying supplies and emergency personnel.
WBUR
Here's a look at Prince William and Kate's busy Boston itinerary
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It’s one if by land; two if by sea. But how many if by plane?. The British — specifically Prince William...
WBUR
What the FTX crypto crash means for the local blockchain industry
After the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, we dig into how blockchain technology works, what it does, and what the collapse means for the Boston blockchain industry. Tiziana Dearing Host, Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is the host of Radio Boston. Yasmin Amer Reporter. Yasmin Amer is a business reporter...
WBUR
Prince and Princess of Wales draw thousands to City Hall
Thousands of onlookers braved the wind and rain to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales outside Boston City Hall Wednesday afternoon. Some pressed up against the metal guardrails to get as close as they could to the main stage. Others mounted steps and platforms to peer over the sea of rain jackets, galoshes and umbrellas.
WBUR
City Council backs lower voting age in Boston
If you're old enough to drive, you're old enough to vote, the majority of Boston city councilors decided Wednesday, bringing 16-and 17-year-olds one step closer to enfranchisement in the city. By a 9-4 vote, councilors passed a petition to allow Boston residents aged 16 and 17 to vote in municipal...
WBUR
Cognoscenti at 10: Our work is ‘to pay attention’
We’ve spent a good part of this fall celebrating Cognoscenti's 10th anniversary, and we’ve now arrived at our final essay-from-the-editors reflecting on the work of the last decade. Of course we aspire for the essays we publish to be thoughtful and incisive, part of the zeitgeist. Often that work is very serious — when we’re talking about public health or climate change or American democracy.
WBUR
Former Natick official to serve 15 days in jail for her part in the Jan. 6 attack
The former Natick town official charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has been sentenced to 15 days in jail. Suzanne Ianni was sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. Friday for charges of entering the Capitol building last year to protest President Biden's election. She will have to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving the sentence. The date for her to report has not been set.
WBUR
2 Mass. House races to be decided by hand recounts
Massachusetts plans to conduct hand recounts for two House elections decided by narrow margins, Secretary of State William Galvin's office announced Wednesday. In the 2nd Essex District, Republican Leonard Mirra led Democrat Kristin E. Kassner by just 10 votes in the initial tally done on machines. There were 23,509 votes cast overall.
WBUR
Police search for suspect in grisly Marshfield double homicide
Police are searching for a man investigators suspect killed an elderly Marshfield couple. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the husband and wife killed were both 70, and early details indicate the double homicide "does not appear to be a random act of violence." Police discovered the bodies of...
