Arizona State

Sportradar scores Ohio betting supplier licence

Sportradar now holds 41 licenses across North America, including in US States, territories, tribal lands and Canada. The business provides its services to a broad range of clients operating in these jurisdictions, delivering sports data and other services to a number of operators and other suppliers. Legal sports betting is...
OHIO STATE
Arizona betting handle up 49% month-on-month in September

Consumers in Arizona bet a total of $538.0m on sports during September, a 49.0% increase on the previous month. The September figure was significantly higher than the $361.0m wagered in August and was also the third consecutive month of growth in the state. Players spent $533.3m betting online during the...
ARIZONA STATE
Nevada gambling revenue reaches $1.28bn in October

Gambling revenue in Nevada amounted to $1.28bn in October, marking the 20th consecutive month in which revenue has exceeded $1.0bn in the US state. Revenue was 4.9% ahead of $1.22bn in October last year and also 2.4% higher than $1.25bn in September of this year, according to figures published by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).
NEVADA STATE
Vici to acquire remaining stake in MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay JV for $1.27bn

Casino real estate investment trust Vici Properties has agreed to require the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort. Vici currently holds a 50.1% majority interest in the venture and will purchase the 49.9% stake from JV partner Blackstone Real...
LAS VEGAS, NV

