Gambling revenue in Nevada amounted to $1.28bn in October, marking the 20th consecutive month in which revenue has exceeded $1.0bn in the US state. Revenue was 4.9% ahead of $1.22bn in October last year and also 2.4% higher than $1.25bn in September of this year, according to figures published by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO