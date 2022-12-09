Read full article on original website
Related
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
37 Gifts Even Your Worst Enemy Would Love
Buying gifts can be tricky. Since everybody has their tastes, you can't grab the same thing for your grandmother as you would your nephew — and that oddball uncle who only shows up once every few years is always notoriously difficult to shop for. We've put together this list of gifts that even the pickiest, most difficult people can appreciate. From sleek cast iron skillets to heated back massagers, we've included a little something for everybody in your life. But you'll have to keep scrolling if you want to see more.
36 Gifts For That Pink-Obsessed Friend
We all know someone who’s obsessed with a cutesy aesthetic and the color pink – and how can they not be? Let her live out her Elle Woods slash Sharpay Evans dream and get her these beautiful pink gifts from Amazon that’ll make her feel right at home. From adorable fuzzy socks to high-quality headphones, there is something here that she’ll be obsessed with.
Unique Gadgets That Came Onto Our Radar That Make Great Gifts
With so many gadgets on the market, choosing the drab from the fab may take a lot of work. Luckily, you don’t have to. We’ve gone to the liberty of sifting through Amazon to find 37 of the most exciting tools and devices – products that deserve the spotlight for their uniqueness. We also paid special attention to what is trending on social media, selecting several items that had their fifteen minutes of fame on apps like TikTok. But regardless of how we found them, we’re sure they’ll catch the interest of your lucky recipients.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0