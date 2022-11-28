ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hinkamper wins Battle for the Baton competition, will direct Quincy Symphony Orchestra

QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer organization of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, announced Monica Hinkamper, manager/director of tennis at Quincy Racquet and PICkLeBaLL Club in Quincy, as the winner of the Battle for the Baton competition which began on Oct. 2. Five local celebrities competed for the honor of...
DAILY MUDDY: Ashley’s back…kind of

Ashley is almost recovered from whatever crud she had and she and Bob talk about her bouncing back, the loss of another retailer in Quincy and wearing masks. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
QUINCY, IL
Nuessen, Richards to go into Chamber Business Hall of Fame

C. David Nuessen and Carl W. Richards. The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will induct two business leaders at its Business Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday, January 18 2023 at 11:30 am at the Oakley Lindsay Center. The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current...
QUINCY, IL
Model railroad show to be in Quincy Town Center Saturday and Sunday

QUINCY — The Quincy Society of Model Railroad Engineers will hold a model railroad show in the Quincy Town Center from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and from noon-4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4. The display will be located just east of Pappo’s Pizza. The show will include three...
QUINCY, IL
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 21-25, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John C. Skirvin and Britni J. Skirvin of Barry sold a...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Illness increases bring masks back to Blessing

QUINCY — Effective Monday, Dec. 5, all patients and visitors entering any Blessing Health System facility must wear a mask for the protection of patients, visitors and employees as respiratory illness levels rise. “Over the past week the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in most communities served by...
Filing period for petitions for Park Board candidates begins Dec. 12

QUINCY — The one-week filing period for petitions for candidates for the Quincy Park Board begins Monday, Dec. 12. People to be considered a candidate for the Quincy Park District’s Board of Commissioners must have 157 signatures on a petition. Candidates also must complete and file a Statement of Economic Interest form that is filed with the petitions. Click here for a packet of information for candidates. Petitions have been available to be circulated since Sept. 20.
QUINCY, IL
QPD Blotter for Dec. 1, 2022

Jacqueline E Harper Agnew (65) 900 April Ave for Driving While License Suspended at *th & Stae NTA 147. Joseph Tracy reported that an AT&T account was opend in his name on 10/24/22 104. Frederick, Eggleston (21) 5670 61st, Milwaulkee WI, for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA 175. Marranda Harrison (28)...
QUINCY, IL
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
HANNIBAL, MO
Grootens, Niekamp and Cory sworn in; Grootens names chief deputies

QUINCY — Adams County office holders elected on Nov. 8 were sworn in Thursday morning at the Adams County Courthouse. Ryan Niekamp, a Republican, was re-elected to his first full term in office as county clerk and recorder. He defeated Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih in the general election. Recorder F....
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Palmyra man arrested on multiple charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — After several lengthy investigations conducted by the Palmyra Police Department, including Burglary, Identity Theft and Forgery arrest warrants were issued on Nikolas M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra. The initial investigation was a burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, 2022, in which Bennett was...
PALMYRA, MO
Hannibal man arrested for felony abuse or neglect after 1-year-old with broken bones is examined at hospital

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Nov. 23 for felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation began Tuesday, Nov. 22 when Hannibal Police Department detectives were notified by the Marion County Children’s Division that a 1-year-old had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO

