Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal native to discuss second novel, ‘The Hive,’ on Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Melissa Scholes Young will return to her hometown for a reading and conversation about her second novel, “The Hive,” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hannibal Art Council, 105 S. Main. “The Hive” is set in rural Missouri. On a hot...
muddyrivernews.com
Hinkamper wins Battle for the Baton competition, will direct Quincy Symphony Orchestra
QUINCY — Encore!, the volunteer organization of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association, announced Monica Hinkamper, manager/director of tennis at Quincy Racquet and PICkLeBaLL Club in Quincy, as the winner of the Battle for the Baton competition which began on Oct. 2. Five local celebrities competed for the honor of...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Regional president/CEO recognized at Missouri Hospital Association convention
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional president and CEO Todd Ahrens recently was recognized with the 2022 American College of Healthcare Executives Regent Award at the Missouri Hospital Association annual convention at Lake of the Ozarks. The award and is given to senior-level healthcare leaders who meet high standards in...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Ashley’s back…kind of
Ashley is almost recovered from whatever crud she had and she and Bob talk about her bouncing back, the loss of another retailer in Quincy and wearing masks. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
muddyrivernews.com
Nuessen, Richards to go into Chamber Business Hall of Fame
C. David Nuessen and Carl W. Richards. The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will induct two business leaders at its Business Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday, January 18 2023 at 11:30 am at the Oakley Lindsay Center. The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current...
muddyrivernews.com
Model railroad show to be in Quincy Town Center Saturday and Sunday
QUINCY — The Quincy Society of Model Railroad Engineers will hold a model railroad show in the Quincy Town Center from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and from noon-4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4. The display will be located just east of Pappo’s Pizza. The show will include three...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Wreaths Across America and another Yohn outburst in court
What started out as a simple status hearing and an opportunity to set a date for a hearing to review eight motions filed by Bradley Yohn ended with Yohn being escorted from an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning yelling obscenities at Judge Roger Thomson, calling him a “piece of s**t.”
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John C. Skirvin and Britni J. Skirvin of Barry sold a...
muddyrivernews.com
Illness increases bring masks back to Blessing
QUINCY — Effective Monday, Dec. 5, all patients and visitors entering any Blessing Health System facility must wear a mask for the protection of patients, visitors and employees as respiratory illness levels rise. “Over the past week the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in most communities served by...
muddyrivernews.com
Filing period for petitions for Park Board candidates begins Dec. 12
QUINCY — The one-week filing period for petitions for candidates for the Quincy Park Board begins Monday, Dec. 12. People to be considered a candidate for the Quincy Park District’s Board of Commissioners must have 157 signatures on a petition. Candidates also must complete and file a Statement of Economic Interest form that is filed with the petitions. Click here for a packet of information for candidates. Petitions have been available to be circulated since Sept. 20.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 1, 2022
Jacqueline E Harper Agnew (65) 900 April Ave for Driving While License Suspended at *th & Stae NTA 147. Joseph Tracy reported that an AT&T account was opend in his name on 10/24/22 104. Frederick, Eggleston (21) 5670 61st, Milwaulkee WI, for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA 175. Marranda Harrison (28)...
muddyrivernews.com
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
muddyrivernews.com
Grootens, Niekamp and Cory sworn in; Grootens names chief deputies
QUINCY — Adams County office holders elected on Nov. 8 were sworn in Thursday morning at the Adams County Courthouse. Ryan Niekamp, a Republican, was re-elected to his first full term in office as county clerk and recorder. He defeated Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih in the general election. Recorder F....
muddyrivernews.com
‘Show the world people like us can change’: Drug Court celebrates two graduates
QUINCY — April Wiley remembers sitting in the Adams County Jail and learning on Feb. 11, 2021, about her sentence to Adams County Drug Court. Police had arrested her four times in the past two years on possession of meth charges. She was 42 years old at the time and had been addicted to meth since she was 18.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on multiple charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — After several lengthy investigations conducted by the Palmyra Police Department, including Burglary, Identity Theft and Forgery arrest warrants were issued on Nikolas M. Bennett, 33, of Palmyra. The initial investigation was a burglary of the Palmyra Middle School on July 25, 2022, in which Bennett was...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested for felony abuse or neglect after 1-year-old with broken bones is examined at hospital
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested Nov. 23 for felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation began Tuesday, Nov. 22 when Hannibal Police Department detectives were notified by the Marion County Children’s Division that a 1-year-old had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
