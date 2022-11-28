QUINCY — The one-week filing period for petitions for candidates for the Quincy Park Board begins Monday, Dec. 12. People to be considered a candidate for the Quincy Park District’s Board of Commissioners must have 157 signatures on a petition. Candidates also must complete and file a Statement of Economic Interest form that is filed with the petitions. Click here for a packet of information for candidates. Petitions have been available to be circulated since Sept. 20.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO