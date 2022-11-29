Read full article on original website
Groups C and D provided the entertainment on day eleven of the World Cup as a quartet of tense encounters sorted out their final standings. In Group D, France were the only team successfully through to the knockout stage. As a result, they fielded a changed side against Tunisia, who were after a win in order to progress.
Cristiano Ronaldo would have a brand-new set of teammates to adapt to upon making his potential move to Al-Nassr. But who would the Portugal legend play alongside if he ventures to Saudi Arabia?. After leaving Man United following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo is a free agent. Unfortunately,...
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has refused to apologise for his handball during the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal against Ghana. In the dying embers of extra time, Suarez saved a header on the line with his hands to prevent a Ghana winner. The striker received a red card, and Ghana got a penalty. However, in heart-breaking fashion, Asamoah Gyan rattled the spot-kick off the bar.
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
Former wonder kid, Freddy Adu has urged Manchester United to push out all the stops to sign American star, Sergino Dest. Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag, made it his mission to drag ‘The Red Devils’ back to the pinnacle of the sport. And to do that, he signed a plethora of big-name players. But while he secured the services of the likes of Casemiro and Antony, he failed to bag his dream right-back.
Scuderia Ferrari F1 announced this morning that team principal Mattia Binotto will leave at the end of the year. In an announcement on their website, the Italian brand confirmed that they had accepted the Italian’s resignation. Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna, thanked Binotto for his near-30 years of service. “I...
England captain Leah Williamson unveils a new mural of Manchester Laces founder Helen Hardy, celebrating safe sporting spaces and honouring inclusivity in women’s football. Earlier this year, the England Lionesses brought it home with a sensational UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 win. Under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman, not...
Former Arsenal and Manchester City star, Kolo Toure, has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year managerial deal with Wigan Athletic. ‘The Latics’ currently stand in 22nd place in the Championship, as a result of a terrible run of form under, Leam Richardson, who received the sack in early November. Therefore, fans will hope that their new head coach, who’s left Leicester to pursue the role, has the minerals to help their side avoid relegation.
