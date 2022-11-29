Read full article on original website
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
Yardbarker
Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and they are no longer alive. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand
The whole of the ball must cross the line for it to be out of play and VAR decided that at least some of it was still overhanging
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
TMZ.com
Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi
Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Bracket, standings as Brazil fall to Cameroon, Uruguay eliminated on South Korea win
We're reaching the business end of the World Cup group stage with the group stage finally over on Friday and the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday. France, Australia, Portugal, England, Senegal, United States, Netherlands, Argentina, Poland, Morocco, Croatia, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Brazil have booked their passage to the round of 16. For the first time since the 1994 World Cup in the United States, no team managed to claim all nine possible points.
Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for infamous World Cup handball: ‘Ghana player missed a penalty, not me’
Luis Suarez has refused to apologise to the nation of Ghana for his infamous handball in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup which led to Ghana’s elimination from the tournament at the expense of Uruguay. The two teams will meet once again on Friday in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, and the reunion has stirred memories of the incident in South Africa.In the dying minutes of extra time, Suarez deliberately used his hands to stop a goal-bound shot from Stephen Appiah which would have sent Ghana through to the World Cup semi-finals. Suarez was sent off...
CBS Sports
Germany out of World Cup despite comeback win over Costa Rica; Japan and Spain advance to round of 16
The surprises in Qatar just kept coming on Thursday with Spain finished second after losing to Japan. Group E of the World Cup reached a frantic conclusion on Thursday as four-time champions Germany were bounced from the group stage as Japan won the group with a shocking 2-1 victory over Spain. The Spanish advanced as the second-place team.
Portugal looking to avoid Brazil by winning World Cup group
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup. There’s still one loose end to tie up. Portugal needs a point in its...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record-Breaking Real Estate Portfolio
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of soccer’s all-time greatest players. He is the game’s highest scorer on record and has been a super athlete from the beginning, when an 18-year-old Ronaldo became “the most expensive teenager in British football history” after Manchester United paid roughly $15 million for his transfer to the team. Currently a free agent, he was reportedly offered a $207 million-per-year deal by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC.
NBC Sports
Ghana, Uruguay crash out after another penalty kick miss and late drama
Uruguay beat Ghana but failed to secure their spot in the last 16 after pouring more World Cup misery on the Black Stars. Luis Suarez, who was in tears at full time after South Korea’s stunning late victory against Portugal knocked Uruguay out on goals scored, was heavily involved in both goals for Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the first half but they only arrived after Ghana missed, you guessed it, a penalty kick which was awarded via VAR.
2022 World Cup Bracket Comes Into Focus as Group Stage Ends
As the group stage comes to an end in Qatar, the knockout bracket are coming into focus. Here are the matchups that have been set.
'We hate cheat Luis Suarez': Former captain Asamoah Gyan says Ghana is still angry about Uruguay star's dastardly handball 12 years ago - but they can get World Cup revenge on Friday
Time has not been much of a healer for Asamoah Gyan. Most of his fellow Ghanaians share his pain as they prepare for a reunion with Luis Suarez and Uruguay in a repeat of one of the World Cup’s most infamous games. ‘Back home, everybody who watched the game,...
CBS Sports
FIFA 2022 World Cup: South Korea avoid elimination, stun Portugal with Hwang Hee Chan goal to reach knockouts
There were dramatic scenes in Group H where a late goal from substitute Hwang Hee Chan secured a 2-1 win for South Korea in Al Rayyan to send Paulo Bento's men through ahead of Uruguay. La Celeste beat Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium, but it was not enough by a solitary goal.
