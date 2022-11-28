Springfield City Council member Justin Hurst has announced his bid for mayor. The five-term, at-large councilor said the "time is right" for him to aim for the city's top job. "I know I can do the job. I know the residents of Springfield are looking for a leader who is a change agent, a leader who has a vision," he said. "Someone who's innovative and who really understands the realities that the residents of Springfield are facing and is willing to sift through the issues that we are struggling with."

