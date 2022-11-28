Read full article on original website
John Gomes announces bid for Bridgeport mayor against his ex-boss, Joe Ganim
John Gomes, a former aide to Bridgeport Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim, has announced that he is challenging his former boss for mayor. Gomes is a Bridgeport Democrat who supported Ganim’s comeback as mayor in 2015 and reelection in 2019. He was rewarded with the key position of acting chief administration officer where he was responsible for cutting several municipal jobs.
Suffolk County employees' Social Security numbers exposed in hack
Suffolk County will begin notifying nearly 26,000 county employees that their Social Security numbers may have been exposed in the cyberattack in September. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told Newsday that the hack affected employees enrolled in the county’s health plan. This comes after last week’s revelation that 470,000 people may have had their driver’s license information exposed.
Memo describes Suffolk County's lackluster recovery plan for cyberattack
A memo obtained by Newsday offers the most in-depth look yet at Suffolk County’s cyberattack. in September that has stymied many local government functions. The memo, written in early October by the software company CGI, said Suffolk’s cybersecurity response suffered from a conflict of interest because there wasn’t an accountable security employee in charge to handle such an attack. The memo also states that it’s not clear if the hackers have been completely removed from Suffolk’s system.
Longtime Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces run for mayor
Springfield City Council member Justin Hurst has announced his bid for mayor. The five-term, at-large councilor said the "time is right" for him to aim for the city's top job. "I know I can do the job. I know the residents of Springfield are looking for a leader who is a change agent, a leader who has a vision," he said. "Someone who's innovative and who really understands the realities that the residents of Springfield are facing and is willing to sift through the issues that we are struggling with."
Yale University sued over student mental health policies
Yale University is accused in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring some to withdraw from the prestigious institution and then placing “unreasonable burdens” on those who seek to be reinstated. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut...
On World AIDS Day, a memorial quilt at Connecticut College comforts those close to HIV
Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. Those lost to the disease are remembered at a special exhibition at Connecticut College in New London. Over 70 panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt are on display here, many of them with names from local people in the state who live with HIV, or have died from AIDS, if the virus is left untreated.
