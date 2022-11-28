ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

2 seats up for Liberty Hospital board

LIBERTY — Two seats on the Liberty Hospital Board of Trustees will be up for election in April 2023. One of the seats carries a five-year unexpired term, ending April 2028, and the other a six-year term. The seats are currently occupied by Tom Page and Christian Sizemore.
mycouriertribune.com

Filing opens for 3 board positions on Liberty School Board

LIBERTY — The Liberty School District will have three school board positions up for the April 4, 2023 election. The positions carry three-year terms. Those interested may file at the Liberty School District Administration Center, 8 Victory Lane. Currently, the seats are held by Angie Reed, AJ Byrd and...
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville board selects new superintendent

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Candidate filing begins for Kearney elected boards

KEARNEY — Candidates who wish to seek elected office on the April 2023 ballot can begin filing for office Tuesday, Dec. 6. Open seats in Kearney with terms expiring in April include mayor, the city’s Board of Aldermen, Kearney School Board of Education and the fire district board.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney faces Maryville tonight in Savannah Tournament semifinals

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have started the boys basketball season with a 1-1 record. They lost their opening game to Grandview Nov. 22 and bounced back with a win against Savannah on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Bulldogs trailed by six points at the halftime break against Grandview. Kearney fell...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville faces Hogan Prep in Savannah Tournament semifinals

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened their first game of the season in the opening round of the 94th Annual Savannah Invitational. Smithville faced Benton on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They defeated the Cardinals 56-47. Smithville was led by senior Ryker Edwards. He scored 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Edwards also hauled in seven rebounds. The only other player to reach double figures was senior Spencer Engle. The post player scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Smithville shot 46.5% from the field against the Cardinals.
SMITHVILLE, MO

