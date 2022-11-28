SMITHVILLE — The Warriors opened their first game of the season in the opening round of the 94th Annual Savannah Invitational. Smithville faced Benton on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They defeated the Cardinals 56-47. Smithville was led by senior Ryker Edwards. He scored 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Edwards also hauled in seven rebounds. The only other player to reach double figures was senior Spencer Engle. The post player scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Smithville shot 46.5% from the field against the Cardinals.

