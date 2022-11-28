Read full article on original website
Richard Leth, 75, of Hartley
Memorial services for 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley will be Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, December 4th from 1 PM to 5 PM with family present from 3 PM to 5 PM. Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra Long, 81, of Spencer
Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old Sandra Long of Spencer will be Friday, December 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake
Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine Hanson, 92, of Okoboji
Private family graveside services for 92-year-old Lorraine Hanson of Okoboji will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Retirement Open House Being Held For Outgoing Sheldon Fire Chief
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– There’s a retirement open house for long-time Sheldon firefighter Dennis Kruger today. He served on the department for over 38 years, many as 1st Assistant Chief, and Fire chief since 2018. His children – Jason, Jodi, and Jenna – by the way, ALSO serve the department, making it somewhat of a family affair.
Handel’s Messiah Performance Returning to Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Handel’s Messiah is making a comeback to Spencer this holiday season. Board President Sandy Schmidt says members of the chorus have been practicing with a pipe organ for seven weeks, but will have a full orchestra join them for the presentation THIS Sunday night. Handel’s...
GTRA Visits Emmetsburg in Basketball
Emmetsburg, Ia (KICD) – Tonight the GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams are on the road against Emmetsburg. In the Girls game, GTRA is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Harris-Lake Park and West Bend-Mallard. Emmetsburg is looking for their first win of the year after falling in their opener against Western Christian 42-31.
Spencer Chamber Updates Chamber Bucks Program
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a modern gift card to replace the old paper Spencer Bucks. Program Coordinator Blake Goss stopped by Ryan Long’s morning show to introduce the new offering. Goss says the gift cards are currently accepted at 38...
GTRA Girls and Boys Sweep West Bend-Mallard
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The GTRA Titans girls and boys basketball teams hosted West Bend-Mallard Thursday night in Graettinger. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. The GTRA girls would jump out to a 10-3 lead after the 1st quarter, nd built on that with a...
Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
Two Charged with Drug Offenses Following Laurens Traffic Stop
Laurens, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged with drug offenses following a November traffic stop in Laurens. The Pochoantas County Sheriff’s Office inititated the stop in the early morning hours of November 21st on West Garfield Street which led to 41-year-old Bruce Christensen being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52-year-old Carman Fischer was also arrested and charged with allegedly possessing marijuana and meth.
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
Coaches Preview: West Bend-Mallard @ GTRA
Graettinger, Ia (KICD) – The West Bend-Mallard Girls and Boys Basketball teams go to Graettinger tonight to match up with the GTRA Titans in a Twin Lakes Conference Battle. West Bend-Mallard Girls Basketball coach Kyle Bortell talked about some of the tings he’s looking to see from his team as they get in to the season.
Kites Alight in This Year’s Winter Games Festival
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games coming up in January will be the fourth year for the Kite Festival. Steve Boote started the event in 2019 and he tells KICD that it has expanded greatly since then, especially this year. In addition to...
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
Sports Schedule: 12/1/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for Sports. In Girls and Boys Basketball, Spirit Lake will travel to Orange City to play MOC-Floyd Valley, Okoboji hosts Central Lyon, West Bend-Mallard goes to GTRA, and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is on the road against Woodbury Central. In Girls...
Iowa Governor Appoints New Judge For Part of Local Area
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a new face on the bench in part of the listening area with the announcement by Governor Kim Reynolds that she has made her selection for a new district associate judge for District 2B. Kathryn Austin of Eldora was given...
