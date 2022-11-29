ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How can I add extra seats to a dining room? 10 tips for maximizing small table space this festive season

With Christmas just around the corner, you might feel trepidatious about the idea of a houseful of people, especially when it comes to sitting down for lunch. Your dining room is most likely designed to host a family dinner, yet if you've got lots of guests joining you for the holidays, you're probably wondering how to make the dining room more comfortable and spacious.
8 new architecture trends for 2023 that will change how you're going to live

The way we want to live is changing fast, and a new set of architecture trends is emerging to answer the problems faced by modern life. More space, more storage, more flexibility. Lower rents, a higher resistance to climate change and cheaper costs to build. Sustainability. These are all at the forefronts of architects' mind as they create today to design a world for tomorrow.
Have you got your Christmas tree in the wrong place? These experts reveal where it should really go

The month of Christmas is finally upon us which means it's officially socially acceptable for the decorations to be up. (Although if you're anything like us, they've already been up for weeks...) But let's park the question of when to put up your festive decor for now and instead think about where they are. The real question is, have you got your Christmas tree in the right place?

