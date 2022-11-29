Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
3rd child dies from flu in Alabama
A third child in Alabama has died from the flu. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
wtvy.com
Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Meteorological winter starts today; what to expect from the weather
The first day of meteorological winter is today, Dec. 1. Meteorological winter is made up of the next three months: December, January and February. Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological winter runs on a different schedule than astronomical winter, which will begin with the winter solstice on Wednesday, Dec....
wtvy.com
ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
Tribe’s recognition, school demolition, leaving the state: Down in Alabama
In the final weeks of Sen. Richard Shelby’s career in politics, we could see a push to get federal recognition for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians. Demolition is taking place at the old Huntsville High School building that dates back to 1928. When folks leave Alabama, they’re usually...
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby boys
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five...
wtvy.com
Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Meet the 22 Alabamians who made a difference this year
Since December 2020, we have used the last month of the year to honor our fellow Alabamians who made our state a better place during the past year. It was necessary to do in 2020 after the pandemic turned our lives upside down, and in 2021 we weren’t quite back to the “new normal” we thought we would be.
wbrc.com
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports. Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
wtvy.com
Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
wtvy.com
Red Cross disaster responders provide relief to people impacted by severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local Red Cross disaster responders are providing relief and comfort to people impacted by Tuesday’s string of tornadoes and heavy rains. Every disaster is different, and so are the needs of each affected community and family. The Red Cross says it is working closely with local officials to identify community needs and the extent of damages so that we may be able to provide support to those affected.
Alabama's constitutional amendments now in effect
ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
Alabama severe weather school delayed openings, remote learning for Wednesday, Nov. 30
ACCEL Academy (Mobile): One hour delay Wednesday. Birmingham City Schools: Arrington Elementary School closed due to power outage. Breakthrough Charter School: One hour delay Wednesday. Chambers County Schools: Two hour delay Wednesday. Chickasaw City Schools: School starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Greene County Schools: All schools closed Wednesday. Hale County...
WAAY-TV
More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances; most citizens are in favor
The list of places where medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after its city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night. As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community. "If...
