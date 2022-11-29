ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

fox5ny.com

Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'

A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Proposed Alabama legislation will make fleeing from police a felony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Criminals trying to elude law enforcement happen weekly in Alabama, and that poses a danger to the public, which is why some lawmakers say it should come with harsher penalties. It’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. A proposed bill would change...
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

ALEA investigates 8 Thanksgiving travel period deaths for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says its troopers investigated eight deaths during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, up from seven reported during the same period a year earlier. The holiday travel period ran between midnight on Nov. 23 and midnight Nov. 27 and involved deadly...
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama leaders evaluate rural severe weather safety options

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Being prepared during severe weather is at the top of minds after deadly storms swept across the state early Wednesday morning. While some counties were impacted more than others, rural counties continue to figure out the best way to provide safe shelter for residents. Alabama’s latest...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Meet the 22 Alabamians who made a difference this year

Since December 2020, we have used the last month of the year to honor our fellow Alabamians who made our state a better place during the past year. It was necessary to do in 2020 after the pandemic turned our lives upside down, and in 2021 we weren’t quite back to the “new normal” we thought we would be.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Central Alabama storm shelter locations

A public tornado saferoom is located at Alexandria Middle School. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA. A public tornado saferoom is located at Thankful Community Park. This saferoom will be opened during a tornado watch. For information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama rescue facility housing 600 animals suffers storm damage

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An animal rescue organization that houses more than 600 animals was damaged during overnight storms that crossed Alabama. Troy Animal Rescue Project, located in Brundidge, is closed in the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms. According to Director Tiffany Howington, two dogs were injured during the...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
