ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbeJt_0jR2sQXC00

MILAN Prada shares on Tuesday closed up 2.89 percent at 40.90 Hong Kong dollars on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following a press report that LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton senior adviser Andrea Guerra may be joining the Italian luxury group in January.

Prada did not comment on the speculation but a source, who requested anonymity, believes Guerra could be asked to flank Lorenzo Bertelli to prepare him to take on the chief executive officer’s role. This is currently held by both his father Patrizio and his mother Miuccia Prada.

More from WWD

The speculation was first reported by Repubblica.

A Prada board meeting is expected to convene in January, but a source believes Guerra’s appointment in a top managerial role could take place this week and be ratified by the board next year.

Jefferies issued a report stating that “Guerra would add invaluable experience and significant gravitas to the Prada senior management team should his role as de facto ‘caretaker’ be confirmed and that the market would view his arrival as a positive for a group that is initiating a phase of succession.”

A possible retirement of Patrizio Bertelli, who is 76, has been in the news for a while, further fueled by the executive during Prada’s first Capital Markets Day in November 2021, as he pointed to a potential handover in three years.

Patrizio Bertelli’s choice is not a surprise as his son has increased his responsibilities and been a driver of change since joining the company in 2017. He was named group marketing director in 2019 and, additionally, head of corporate social responsibility in 2020. In May 2021, he joined as a director of the board.

Guerra, conscripted in early 2020 as CEO of the newly created LVMH Hospitality Excellence division, said last May that he was leaving the French luxury group “to pursue other interests” and would become a strategic and development senior adviser.

He is a former CEO of eyewear group Luxottica and onetime strategic adviser to former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. He joined LVMH from Italian high-end food emporium Eataly, where he had been executive chairman since 2015.

At LVMH, he took over an entity that encompasses Hôtels Cheval Blanc and the Belmond Hotels & Luxury Trains and also became a member of the luxury conglomerate’s executive committee. Ultimately, his purview was widened to include oversight of the Fendi and Loro Piana businesses, as well as Thélios, the Italian eyewear firm that LVMH took full control of last year.

A graduate of the University of Rome, Guerra started his career in 1989 with hotel group Marriott International. He has also worked in a variety of executive roles at Merloni Elettrodomestici, an Italian maker of household appliances now known as Indesit Co.

The relationship between Patrizio Bertelli and Guerra is a longstanding one, as Luxottica started producing the Prada and Miu Miu eyewear collections in 2003. Also, Luxottica veteran executive Massimo Vian joined Prada as chief of industrial production two years ago.

In March 2017, Guerra spoke at Prada’s first conference on sustainability, called “Shaping a Creative Future.”

Guerra’s possible arrival at Prada comes shortly after the news that Raf Simons, who is co-creative director with Miuccia Prada of the company’s signature line, is shuttering his namesake fashion collection, leading to speculation about an increased commitment at Prada.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

24S Taps Chinese Designer Chen Peng for Unisex Capsule

Chinese fashion designer Chen Peng, the winner of the inaugural Yu Prize and a semifinalist of this year’s LVMH Prize, has created a 23-piece capsule collection for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned e-tailer 24S.More from WWDS.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London [Photos]The 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Designers CeremonyInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine The unisex capsule takes cues from the brand’s signature puffer styles as well as new looks from its recent collections. One of the statement pieces is an oversized scarf in pink and blue with the shape of a...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

PARIS — Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the designer known for his sensual, gender-fluid creations, has been named creative director of Ann Demeulemeester, signaling a new creative direction for the house owned by Italian retailer Claudio Antonioli. In a teaser of his vision for the label, de Saint Sernin released a set of images, photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo, in which he wears items from the Ann Demeulemeester archive dating back to the 1990s, including a black leather halterneck top with a knotted neckline and an ivory satin fishtail skirt.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring...
WWD

Former Lazada Executive Jessica Liu Joins Shein

SHANGHAI — Jessica Liu, former copresident of the Alibaba-owned e-commerce platform Lazada Group, has joined Chinese fast-fashion company Shein as its vice president of global brands operation, according to a Shein LinkedIn post. “Jessica brings rich experience in the e-commerce sector across global markets and we look forward to having her join the Shein growth story,” wrote the Shein announcement.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands According to Liu’s LinkedIn page, she joined last month and is based in Singapore. Liu joined Lazada Group, Alibaba’s Southeast...
WWD

The LVMH Prize Is Turning 10 — and Open for Applications

On your marks, get set — apply! Starting Thursday, young designers can thrown their names into the ring for the LVMH Prize, which has helped propel the careers of such talents as Marine Serre, Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu, Simon Porte Jacquemus and Grace Wales Bonner.More from WWDCarine Roitfeld's Perfume Bash at Kith ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit The 2023 competition marks the 10th edition of the annual design prize and designers have until Jan. 29 to submit their applications to LVMHprize.com. To qualify, designers must be between the ages of 18 and 40 and have at least...
TEXAS STATE
WWD

LVMH Amplifies Diverse Voices With New Initiative and Commitments

As part of its global effort to enhance inclusion within its workforce and through the consumers that it markets to, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has rolled out its “Voices of Inclusion Week.” Running through Tuesday, the initiative features 50 to 100 activations that highlight varying degrees of diversity and inclusion and building upon the company’s existing programs while laying the groundwork for future plans. Primers about awareness and training, best practices and accountability are among the issues being addressed. With 180,000 to 200,000 employees — including 45,000 new recruits within this year — such efforts stand to have significant impact...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
WWD

Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William

Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble. The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen. More from WWDAlexander McQueen Resort 2023Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsCelebrities at Wimbledon 2022 She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white...
BOSTON, MA
WWD

Kate Middleton Holds Court in Vintage Chanel Blazer at Boston Celtics Game With Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game on Nov. 30 alongside her husband, Prince William. The couple is in Boston on a tour of the U.S., promoting sustainability. As part of their three-day trip, they sat courtside at the Celtics and Miami Heat game, where the Celtics won 134 to 121.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To cheer on the Celtics, Middleton wore her vintage tweed royal blue Chanel jacket. She completed the outfit with tailored black...
BOSTON, NY
WWD

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-low in Dramatic Stéphane Rolland Couture Dress for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith made an ethereal arrival to the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the occasion, the actress looked to French designer Stéphane Rolland’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, wearing the long asymmetrical gown embroidered with crystals. The silhouette featured a mock-neck, poncho-like top with sparkling embellishments. The rest of the gown consisted of a voluminous skirt that led into an ultra-long ruffled train. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver strappy Harmony sandals. Her accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Watch Talk With John Mayer and Serena Williams at Art Basel Miami Beach

Wednesday in Miami, the evening of parties — which only continue to swell in number as the week progresses — kicked off with a tasteful, composed affair for Audemars Piguet. The watch brand was celebrating the launch of the new Starwheel product, the first launch at Art Basel in AP history.  In honor, Audemars Piguet chief executive officer François Henry-Bennahmias sat for a conversation with John Mayer, a major watch fan himself. Also in attendance was fellow Piguet ambassador Serena Williams, who last was guest of honor at an event for the brand during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDInside the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WWD

Fashion Retailer La Maison Simons Ends Controversial Campaign

A Canadian retailer’s controversial campaign that focused on euthanasia has come to a close. While messaging about end-of-life experiences and euthanasia aren’t routine for retailers, La Maison Simons, which is more commonly known as Simons, had gone that route with a video. On Oct. 24 the company posted on its site a video titled “All Is Beauty.” The three-minute clip was posted ia day after the terminally ill subject of it, 37-year-old Jennyfer Hatch, had taken her life. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kate Middleton Pairs Burgundy Suit With Matching Chanel Bag on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massaschusetts, on Thursday, and provided a lesson in royal power dressing. For day two of her U.S. tour alongside her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a burgundy pantsuit featuring a structured blazer and wide-leg high-waist trousers from Roland Mouret. She coordinated the pantsuit with a pink pussy-bow top underneath and matching suede pumps. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a Chanel top-handle bag.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWD

Chrissy Teigen Thinks Pink in Off-the-Shoulder Gown at White House State Dinner

Chrissy Teigen arrived at the White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington, wearing an elegant pink off-the-shoulder gown. Teigen’s floor-length gown details included a strapless design with ruffled detail on the bodice. The gown also had voluminous off-the-shoulder sleeves and a long train. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, complemented her ensemble with a pair of black opera gloves.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Teigen coordinated the look with a black clutch adorned with a crystal-embellished bow.  The...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Prepares for Challenging Holiday Season as Shoppers Remain Cautious

Sales at Victoria’s Secret fell short among cautious consumers and an increasingly promotional retail environment. The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, falling short on top and bottom lines as inflation persists and shoppers reconsider discretionary purchases. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The company slashed its fourth-quarter holiday shopping season outlook as a result, causing shares of Victoria’s Secret to fall more than 7 percent...
WWD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Go for Classic Glamour at White House State Dinner

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Monday wearing an elegant black evening dress. At the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a black velvet floor-length sleeveless halter-neck dress by Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag and jewelry, including a gold bangle and gold chandelier earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black pumps.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son Charlie Hall, who wore...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy