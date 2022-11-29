Read full article on original website
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 1 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Blake Christian...
WWE NXT Live Results (12/02): Jacksonville, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which emanated inside the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews, Von Wagner and JD McDonagh battle each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match in the main event. Below are the results from the show,...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/02/2022): KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
Welcome to Rajah.com's WWE Smackdown Results for the Friday, December 2nd, 2022 edition of WWE's blue brand, Friday Night SmackDown, which airs from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time/7:00 p.m. Central Time. As previously advertised, tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown is the fallout from...
Tony Nese Talks Working Out An AEW Deal 30 Minutes Prior To His Debut
AEW Star Tony Nese appeared on an episode of AEW's Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he just showed up in an All Elite Wrestling Event to meet Tony Khan and talk to a bunch of people, but he ended up being pulled on the side and working out a deal half an hour prior to making his promotional debut.
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022): Spoilers For Friday's Show From Indianapolis, IN.
This week's episode of AEW Rampage is "in the can." Along with the weekly two-hour live Dynamite on TBS program, All Elite Wrestling also taped matches and segments on Wednesday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. for this Friday night's edition of Rampage on TNT. Featured below...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (12/5/2022): Spoilers For Next Tuesday's Show From Indianapolis, IN.
Next week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is "in the can." Along with the live two-hour Dynamite on TBS show from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling also taped matches and segments for next week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Featured below are...
MJF Unveils New World Championship Title Belt On AEW Dynamite (Photos)
There is a new world championship title belt in All Elite Wrestling. In his first television appearance since capturing the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley, thanks to an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles, Maxwell Jacob Friedman unveiled a new title belt to kick off his championship reign.
Rhea Ripley Wants A Singles Match With Becky Lynch
During the latest recording of WWE's The Bump, The Judgement Day's own Rhea Ripley looked forward to a one on one clash with Becky Lynch, following each of the Superstars' involvement in Wargames. Check out the comments from Rhea below:. “I’m really looking forward to it. Becky is someone that...
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show From Indianapolis, IN. (11/30/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's two-hour AEW on TBS program is Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, TBS Title Celebration for Jade Cargill, plus Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood in one-on-one action.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Attends Celtics Game, Top 10 NXT Highlights (Video)
-- In the midst of her WWE hiatus, multi-time Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended last nights NBA Eastern Division clash between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat:. Banks' Celtics defeated Miami 134-121. -- in other news from the land of sports-entertainment, the top 10 moments from this weeks episode of...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Two Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the two matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino will defend their IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) and Taya Valkyrie will face Savannah Evans in a Knockouts Division Singles Match.
Road Dogg On How WWE NXT Was Seen Differently By A Bunch Of People
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how Triple H sees WWE NXT as a third brand, but former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sees WWE NXT as a developmental especially in late 2019 as well as how he can see NXT being both a developmental and a third brand as it can generate revenue as well, though one man's philosophy on the brand can differ from the other and it's up to the person how they want to see WWE NXT.
WWE The Bump Livestream: Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio, More (Video)
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be the guests during todays edition of WWE's The Bump. Check out the full episode below, which will begin streaming at 1 PM ET:
Kurt Angle Talks Possibly Returning To In-Ring Action For One Last Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as possibly returning to in-ring action for one last match. According to Kurt, he doesn't see himself competing in a match due to a knee replacement surgery he had five months ago, but if he does return, then it would probably be in a Tag Team Matchup against younger guys that could carry him, so that he wouldn't be exposed as much.
Backstage News on When FTR's AEW Contract Expires; Tag Team Considering Options
-- Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as the tag team FTR, have only months left until their current contracts with AEW expire, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of fightfulselect.com. The duo believes their deals run out at the end of April even though they originally thought the contracts were up last year. Whether they end up re-signing with AEW or jumping back to WWE (where they were known as The Revival) is still up in the air but the tag team is actually exploring a third option too.
William Regal Reportedly Headed Back to WWE Soon
-- William Regal appears to be headed back to WWE, according to multiple sources who are familiar with the situation. First reported by pwinsider.com, there have been backstage rumblings that Regal would be returning to the company in a backstage capacity and based on events at last night's AEW Dynamite, it certainly appeared as if he was written out of storylines after an attack by AEW champion MJF.
AEW Announces One More Match For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Cole Karter of The Factory go up against Darby Allin in Singles action, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal battle Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) in Tag Team action and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match.
WWE Announces Details For This Year's "Tribute to the Troops" Special
As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country.
Dakota Kai Reveals Two Members Originally Planned To Be Part Of Damage CTRL
Damage CTRL almost looked a bit different than the version we know and see today. Dakota Kai recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview, during which she revealed two women's wrestlers that were originally planned to be part of the Damage CTRL faction. Featured below are some of the...
Huge Match Made Official For IMPACT's Hard To Kill Event
IMPACT Wrestling announced during last Thursday's episode of their flagship show that Mickie James is set to put her career on the line with the continuation of James' Last Rodeo against IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who will defend her IMPACT Knockouts World Title in a Career vs. Title Match. The main event of last Thursday's episode of IMPACT saw Mickie James defeat Deonna Purrazzo in Knockouts Division Singles action. Immediately following the matchup, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her way down to the ring and congratulated James. James then issued the challenge to Jordynne for Hard To Kill and the first-ever matchup between James and Grace was made official.
