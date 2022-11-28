Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Drive’ AND ‘You Might Think'
This special edition of this series is about a once really big and important Rock band, The Cars. The Cars were and are major because:. 1. They were one of the most popular American New Wave Rock groups of all time at their peak. 2. Their two founding members (and...
wyso.org
Former Ohio lawmaker floats alternative to keep 'special interests' out of Ohio's constitution
As Ohio lawmakers consider a proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box by requiring the issue get a 60% vote, one former legislator thinks there’s another option that should be considered. GOP lawmakers sponsoring the proposal said they want to make sure...
wyso.org
DeWine warns Ohio lawmakers to exercise caution when considering abortion ban changes
The Ohio lawmakers who wanted to pass a total abortion ban during the lame duck session might have to wait until next year to make another attempt at the measure. But state lawmakers are looking at how to update the existing abortion ban that’s been put on hold by a court.
wyso.org
New Ohio group looks to tap the experience that comes with age to fight climate change
Third Act, a national volunteer-based organization focused on protecting the climate and strengthening democracy, is expanding its reach to Ohio with a state-wide chapter officially launching today. The new chapter, like the national organization, is led by a group of “experienced Americans,” people over the age of 60. When it comes to the fight against climate change, the chapter leaders say a simple way to do so is for people to take a look at where they keep their money.
wyso.org
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and that is thanks in part to voters in New York. One of the bluest states in the country has a big incoming class of Republicans. NPR's Brian Mann explains how that could change the GOP's agenda. BRIAN MANN,...
wyso.org
Book Nook: 'When Mortals Play God: Eugenics and One Family’s Story of Tragedy, Loss, and Perseverance' by John Erickson
A century ago numerous states had eugenics laws which allowed them to commit citizens who they deemed to be "feeble minded" to institutions. The criteria for assessing when an individual might be judged to be "feeble minded" were often uncaring. Promiscuity could be cited as a justification, especially for women. Behavior which was considered to be outside the norms of a conservative, mostly rural society might get a person committed to an institution. Poorly educated people who performed badly on intelligence tests would be vulnerable to being labeled as "feeble minded" if they attracted the attention of the authorities. During the 1920's some American women were rebelling against societal norms by dressing provocatively, drinking contraband alcohol as Prohibition laws were being stringently enforced, and otherwise flouting societal norms. Their behavior placed them in peril by attracting attention from governmental bodies that had the power to punish such cultural offenses by locking away the perpetrators. Believe it or not some of these eugenics mandates still remain on the books of certain states.
wyso.org
The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs
Early in the pandemic then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on television, calming worried citizens and updating them on his state's efforts to build hospitals and acquire medical gear to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANDREW CUOMO: All systems are...
wyso.org
Are you ready for winter driving? Here's how ODOT drivers prepare
Ohio Department of Transportation drivers will clear more than 4,000 lane miles in the Miami Valley area this winter. That's why mechanics at the District 7 office in Troy recently inspected 150 ODOT trucks to make sure they’re road ready. Armed with flashlights and a laptop, teams of two...
Comments / 0