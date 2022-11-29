ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide has been found at Fort De Soto and Anna Maria Island

Red tide is being found at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. Low concentrations are also across the mouth of Tampa Bay at Anna Maria Island. And high concentrations of the marine organism are still around Sarasota Bay and areas south of Nokomis and Venice Beach. The latest report...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

The Rays will seek an alternative spring training site due to Hurricane Ian damage

Charlotte County officials said Thursday they support efforts by the Tampa Bay Rays to secure an alterative to Charlotte Sports Park for 2023's spring training season. Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy