20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
December is here and it’s officially time to kick off the holiday season! There are tons of amazing things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay including several Christmas and holiday events. While this post is dedicated to happenings this weekend, we’re also sharing some of our favorite places to see Christmas holiday lights here […]
Red tide has been found at Fort De Soto and Anna Maria Island
Red tide is being found at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. Low concentrations are also across the mouth of Tampa Bay at Anna Maria Island. And high concentrations of the marine organism are still around Sarasota Bay and areas south of Nokomis and Venice Beach. The latest report...
Two brothers from Hillsborough County use a nonprofit to teach others how to strive for success
America is a land of second chances, and two brothers with Florida Gulf Coast University ties use this ideology as the backbone of Strive Hall, the name they put on their new, nonprofit youth program. “Strive Hall is a youth-development organization that we built, inspired by our life story,” said...
The Rays will seek an alternative spring training site due to Hurricane Ian damage
Charlotte County officials said Thursday they support efforts by the Tampa Bay Rays to secure an alterative to Charlotte Sports Park for 2023's spring training season. Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.
An investigation could lead to the termination of HART's CEO
Board members for Hillsborough County's bus system have authorized an investigation into why a high-level official had been doing the same job — at the same time — for another city. But it could call the role of the agency's director into question. The board of the Hillsborough...
Body-cam video shows Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor flashing her badge during a traffic stop
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor could face disciplinary action after she was seen on body-cam video flashing her badge following a traffic stop in Pinellas County. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called O'Connor's actions "unacceptable" and said an internal review is underway. The body-cam video shows O'Connor and her husband after...
Tampa's police chief is placed on administrative leave after a golf cart traffic stop
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor was placed on administrative leave Friday after a body camera video showed her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made the announcement in a short statement:. "Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative...
