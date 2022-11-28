Read full article on original website
Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Charges filed after recent shooting in Plymouth
Plymouth, Minn – Austin Robert LeClaire, a 26-year-old male, has been formally charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in connection to a Nov. 25 shooting.According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. on Friday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition after first aid was administered at the scene.LeClaire was identified as a person of interest, and was apprehended by police later that evening following the shooting.The Hennpin County Attorney's Office formally charged LeClaire Thursday with second-degree attempted murder.
Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Longtime Excelsior chocolate shop closed after destructive burglary
The beloved Truffle Hill Chocolates shop in Excelsior is closed after a reported burglary this week significantly damaged the business. In a Facebook post, the shop's owners said the perpetrators stole items and emptied three fire extinguishers inside the shop during the burglary. "They had no regard for the incredible...
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Boys aged 15, 16 arrested after shooting of teen in Woodbury
Two teenage boys have been arrested following the shooting of another teenager in Woodbury, which sparked a shelter in place in the area on Nov. 21. Police said a 15 and 16 year old were arrested after two search warrants were executed Thursday. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received...
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
Hennepin Co. deputies warn about scammers calling residents pretending to be law enforcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about phone calls from individuals pretending to be law enforcement officers demanding money. Tonight, a reminder from authorities: "Cops don't call for cash." "We get these scams in kind of waves," said Lt. Erik McKloskey with the Hennepin...
Minneapolis man gets 10 years for death threats against Hennepin Co. employees
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for making death threats against Hennepin County employees. Peter Robert Berry, 60, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Wednesday. Part of Berry’s sentencing also includes charges related to illegal firearm possession.
Timothy Amacher found guilty of attempted murder of MPD Forensic Scientist
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 41-year-old St. Paul man has been found guilty in the shooting of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department. According to Hennepin County officials, Timothy Amacher was found guilty Tuesday of both attempted murder and aiding an offender in connection to the April 20 shooting. His trial began in early November. In April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found the 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and...
Woman Critically Injured in Plymouth Shooting
Charges are pending in a Plymouth shooting case in which a woman was critically injured. Plymouth police initially responded at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at a residential home in the 14300 block of 40th Place North. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
