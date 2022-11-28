ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in south Minneapolis, no arrests made

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 21-year-old man is expected to recover after police say he was shot Friday evening in south Minneapolis.Officers from the 1st Precinct say they responded to a report of a man shot at the 500 block of 15th Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m.Police say the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment of his injuries.No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges filed after recent shooting in Plymouth

Plymouth, Minn – Austin Robert LeClaire, a 26-year-old male, has been formally charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in connection to a Nov. 25 shooting.According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. on Friday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition after first aid was administered at the scene.LeClaire was identified as a person of interest, and was apprehended by police later that evening following the shooting.The Hennpin County Attorney's Office formally charged LeClaire Thursday with second-degree attempted murder. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Fugitive from Minnesota Arrested in Texas

(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says a woman wanted for murder in the twin cities and who may have been hiding out in St. Cloud was arrested in Texas. Authorities say Erica Shameka Roberts is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin in Minneapolis on March 18th. The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal argument between the two.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges

At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime. It […] The post Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

TRF couple charged with tax crimes

A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Timothy Amacher found guilty of attempted murder of MPD Forensic Scientist

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 41-year-old St. Paul man has been found guilty in the shooting of a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department. According to Hennepin County officials, Timothy Amacher was found guilty Tuesday of both attempted murder and aiding an offender in connection to the April 20 shooting. His trial began in early November. In April, officers were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to a supervised parenting center in Minneapolis near Malcolm and University avenues on the report of a shooting. There, officers found the 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her neck and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Woman Critically Injured in Plymouth Shooting

Charges are pending in a Plymouth shooting case in which a woman was critically injured. Plymouth police initially responded at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at a residential home in the 14300 block of 40th Place North. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
PLYMOUTH, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy