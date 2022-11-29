ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead

Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
The Hill

Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in

Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Fortune

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says China’s stock market will pay the price for COVID protests

China’s strict zero-COVID policies will backfire in the near term and cause some serious pain for investors in that country, according to veteran money manager Mark Mobius. Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after an apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, Ürümqi, killed 10, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions.
moneyweek.com

Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different

You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
CALIFORNIA STATE

