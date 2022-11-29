Read full article on original website
Biden accuses US of getting ‘lazy’ in sending manufacturing jobs to China
President Joe Biden on Tuesday blamed corporate greed and laziness for American jobs being shipped overseas to places like China over the last several decades.
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead
Ding Dong Biden’s Unconstitutional Student Debt Plan is Effectively Dead – Top 3 Takeaways – December 1st, 2022. Biden’s false premise and failed promise. The student loan forgiveness plan crafted by President Biden’s administration was an artfully crafted fraud. A fraud so well executed it makes FTX’s $32 billion Ponzi scheme look like amateur hour. The administration was so convincing in peddling the fraud, that it had even completed a portal which was rapidly signing up those with student loan debt, over 26 million people in total, who’d thought that magically $10,000 or more of their financial commitments would just go away (at the expense of all other taxpayers of course). The administration was so thorough in the execution of the fraud, they even had already “approved” 16 million for debt forgiveness. Now this plan was so blatantly unconstitutional many believed it was little more than a ploy to attempt to drive the youth vote in the midterm elections, which incidentally appears to have been successful with Gen Z voting for Democrats at a rate that was greater than double what Millennials did at the same age. Anyway, Wednesday night, in one of the least surprising legal decisions ever, a second federal Appeals Court, the 5th US Circuit, rejected the Biden administration's appeal of a federal ruling which suspended the attempted program which had been deemed unconstitutional. What was especially notable was that the ruling, by a panel of Trump and Obama appointed judges was unanimous. While the administration is appealing that ruling, along with another in a separate but related case – to the Supreme Court which they’ve now agreed to hear in February...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
At least $20 billion used by the Biden Administration to aid Ukraine could be unaccounted for
There is a possibility that at least $20 billion in aid money given to Ukraine by the Biden administration cannot be located, and Republicans want every dollar to be traced. United States President Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in
Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
Meet the 29-year-old teacher with four degrees who wants to join the Great Resignation because she’s tired of working ‘way above’ her paycheck
The pandemic upended the teaching industry; Nina is one of the hundreds of thousands of teachers who wants out. But she doesn’t know where to start.
AOC Votes to Avoid Railroad Strike After Telling Workers to 'Stay Strong'
President Joe Biden had warned a rail strike could spur a "crippling" national shutdown.
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says China’s stock market will pay the price for COVID protests
China’s strict zero-COVID policies will backfire in the near term and cause some serious pain for investors in that country, according to veteran money manager Mark Mobius. Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after an apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, Ürümqi, killed 10, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions.
Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost every analyst believes the current rally is going to run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on 12 October, down 25% since 1 January, the S&P 500 index has rallied by 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rallied by 11%. It is barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak.
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters.
Cooling solar farms can make them more powerful - here is the proof
It’s a common belief that a solar panel produces more energy on receiving more sunlight but that’s not always true. In fact, a report from the World Economic Forum state that photovoltaic cells on a solar panel (that trap sunlight and convert it into electricity) may start producing less energy if they get overheated.
Congressional Democrats: Not a chance of reopening climate law
The president has been clear about his support for establishing a U.S. manufacturing base for electric vehicles.
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby reflects on most effective U.S. President, favorite colleagues
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby is retiring from the Senate following a 36-year career that began during the second presidential term of Ronald Reagan. His overall congressional career began 44 years ago, after being elected to represent Alabama’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House in 1979. AL.com recently sat...
