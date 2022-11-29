'Exhausted' 9-year-old becomes internet star with hilarious reaction to shoveling snow

Family reunions can leave one emotional, especially when it comes to parents meeting children after a long time. One family is going viral on the internet after a video of a woman flying across the world the surprise her parents for Thanksgiving. In this video uploaded on Twitter , a daughter calls her parents and they are seen thanking her for paying for the restaurant they are eating in. Then she tells them that she is in the "Outback too", and the parents think that she is also in a restaurant called "Outback" in Australia. After a few seconds of laughter, she says, "Look right" and they see her walking into the restaurant. The parents start crying, then they both are in disbelief, the mother says, "Noooo, I can't believe it. Oh, my goodness."

Twitter | @ZanenZeller

The video is captioned, "My sis has been in Australia for the past 3 years…hence the restaurant that she said she’d pay for, just to surprise my parents #thanksgiving"

The video was captured by the woman's brother Zanen. He said that his sister Teige Zeller was supposed to come home in early December but moved her flight to surprise her parents, Marty and Gae Zeller, according to GMA .

Twitter | @ZanenZeller

In another reunion story, Nancy Galloway decided to purchase a DNA test kit in 2019 to confirm if Alan Freedman was her father as told by her mother. "It was like a bomb had gone off when I first learned I have had a daughter who was out in the world for 50 years without me knowing," Freedman told The Courier-Journal .

This is how her mother met Freedman. Freedman had gone to Kentucky to gather information about starting a business a Louisville, and that's when he met Galloway's mother Rosalind Mudd. Before Freedman continued his travels, they were together for a few weeks. For 26 years, Mudd didn't tell her daughter the identity of her Australian father. "Through the years, people have asked me about my ethnic background and my kids would come home from school with a family tree to fill out," remembers Galloway. "I found my birth certificate when I was 12 years old and the line for 'father' was empty. I never had any information about where I came from on my father's side. It was just a blank, and I had nothing to pass on to my children."

Only when her mother became terminally ill, she decided to tell her the truth. "I was so shocked by what she was telling me that I didn't think to ask for specifics like how to spell my dad's name," Galloway said. "By the time I realized I needed that information it was too late — Mom died the day after she told me."

However, now Galloway believes that she and her father know each other really well. They frequently chat with each other and also have face-to-face video chats and organize visits to each other's houses, play Wordle, and also share family news. Galloway describes her father as "the sweetest man alive." Also, she is happy to know that she has two younger siblings who live in Australia. "I was blessed to grow up in Louisville with an amazing older and a large and loving family," she said. "Now, I have two younger brothers in Sydney and younger nephews and nieces there, too. Best of all, my own children can now fill in their family tree and it includes so much more family than we could have ever imagined."

We're seeing new work trends every few months and the new one on the block is "career cushioning." The United States is inching closer to a period of recession and big tech giants have already warned us about it. Big corporations like Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Google, and now HP have announced their biggest layoff in years, reports Forbes . In such a tense environment, everyone's future at their workplaces hangs in balance. All of us are looking for answers on how to keep our jobs safe and avoid being laid off. However, some users on LinkedIn have a different approach to this issue.

They are talking about "Career Cushioning" as a way to recession-proof your income. LinkedIn career expert Catherine Fisher defines it as "taking actions to keep your options open and cushioning for whatever comes next in the economy and job market. Think of it like an insurance policy to set yourself up for success." Career cushioning varies from the conventional advice to work extra hard at your job in order to avoid being laid off during a recession, per BuzzFeed . Instead of attempting to make themselves essential in their current positions, "career cushioners" are going outside of their organizations and quietly beginning the search for their next job before it is absolutely necessary.

It seems quilt simple but there are a few key steps you need to follow according to Fisher. First, assess your skills and focus on developing any necessary skills to get your next excellent job. She mentions, "Forty percent of companies on LinkedIn globally explicitly rely on skills to find the right job candidate. Knowing that, take inventory of the skills you have, and the skills required for the role you want." Once you identify the skills you lack, work on them to acquire those particular ones.

Secondly, she suggests "nurturing your network" and staying connected with them. This just doesn't involve calling in a favor but engaging in "thoughtful conversations with colleagues and connections." It can allow you to keep a tab on all available opportunities in your field and create a safety "padding" to your paycheck. Others advocate for career cushioning by actively seeking new opportunities even if you're content in your current work. Even business owners like Kate Pozeznik, CEO of Quirk do it.

Pozeznik recently explained in a LinkedIn post , "Given mass layoffs, economic uncertainty, and the rising number of dissatisfied employees, it's critical to be prepared for any eventuality. I know it sucks to hear that, but it's the reality. As a business owner, I'm not immune to market fluctuations either. That's one reason I apply for jobs and take interviews."

Carrer Cushioning sounds like a great way to prepare yourself for the worst. However, some people might feel guilty looking for a job while they currently have one. Abbie Martin, a career strategist, told Bloomberg , "A lot of people feel that looking for another job while already employed is cheating on a company, which I find insane." People might feel loyal to their bosses or colleagues but that doesn't mean you should not have a safety net. Martin describes it as "job-searching lite" and added that you can totally do it outside of your outside hours. She said, "Be ethical. Maybe do your research on lunch break."

Italian soprano Luciano Pavarotti was slated to perform at the Grammy Awards at Radio City Music Hall on February 25, 1998. The piece from Puccini's opera Turandot, "Nessun Dorma," was listed on the program. After Pavarotti sang it during the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the song became a staple of his live performances and would later come to represent success by being played at other World Cup finals and the 2006 Winter Olympics, per My Modern Met .

Sadly, Pavarotti got a really bad sore throat and had to cancel at the last minute. The producers of the concert were scrambling to find a substitute. The group required a replacement who was equally famous as him because he was the headliner. Ken Ehrlich, the producer, suddenly had an idea. He knew Aretha Franklin would be a great fit because he had just seen her ace the same area at a performance at a MusiCares event just two days prior in honor of her dear friend Pavarotti. The Queen of Soul entered and wowed the house with her range. She received a standing ovation and provided one of the most storied performances in Grammy history.

The Grammy Legend Award, given to Franklin seven years earlier, was intended for Pavarotti. Rock singer Sting was in charge of introducing Franklin and announcing the award recipient, which added to the epic nature of the evening. “On behalf of the Recording Academy it gives me great pleasure to present you with this year’s Grammy Living Legend Award in absentia”, said Sting. “I know you’ve promised to be here next year to accept the award. Living is the perfect word for you Luciano, for not only do you possess one of the greatest voices ever, but your spirit and zest for life is singular”.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Franklin triumphed after mastering the very intimidating song with her voice and personality, much as the lyrics of "Nessun dorma" speak of victory and hope. She saved the day by singing Pavarotti's opera aria, something that is absolutely out of her comfort zone. Despite the high notes that have made this song famous for its difficulties in the opera world, she absolutely crushed it.

Aretha Franklin, regarded as the Queen of Soul, was renowned for having a strong, emotive voice that put her among the greatest singers of all time. Even though she is best known for songs like "Respect," "I Say a Little Prayer," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

Image Source: Getty Images | Rick Diamond

Helping someone doesn't always mean doing a grand gesture of kindness or generosity. Sometimes it could be as simple as gifting some flowers to someone who's going through a bad time or volunteering to help a stranger who's struggling to get something done. As effortless and easy as it may seem, it is these unexpected acts of empathy and kindness that bring the biggest smile to one's face even on the darkest of days.

While we may not see or notice such acts often in our everyday lives, the internet loves to document such instances of humans at their best. Here are 20 instances of people going out of their way to make someone's day just a little easier:

1. Safely escorting an elderly woman on her walk home

2. An incredibly generous and sweet little boy

3. When the professor turned into a babysitter

4. A stranger who took care of a fellow passenger's baby on the plane

6. Police officers who cooked dinner for 5 hungry kids

7. A husband learns to curl his wife's hair when she becomes unable to do it herself

8. A security guard takes the autographs of little princesses

9. A man offers his generator to a stranger whose father is living on oxygen

10. A man guides a blind woman through the supermarket

11. A stranger returns a purse with a woman's passport and money

12. Men help fix a stranger's flat tire and refuse to take money for it

13. A neighbor removes snow and clears the driveway for a family with a young child

14. A man visits his wife at an assisted living facility every day while sticking to social distancing regulations during the pandemic

15. A kind man helps an old lady with her bag

Image Source: Reddit// Luiisbatman

16. A gentleman blocks the sun from his date's eyes

17. Kind passenger swaps his upper-class seat with an old lady sitting in economy

18. A dad helps his daughter sleep comfortably on a plane

19. Firefighters leave flowers for a family after helping deliver their baby

20. Local police help an elderly woman fix her door after an attempted break-in

While some people enjoy spending time with their coworkers outside of the 9 to 5, others would rather use their evenings to relax, spend time with friends and family or simply switch off. As businesses strive to encourage workers to spend more time in the workplace after the pandemic, the pressure to indulge in various social gatherings has returned. However, that pressure has been called into question this week after a French man won the right to not be "fun" at work.

Sad young man celebrates birthday - stock photo/Getty Images

The highest court of France has ruled that employers cannot terminate employees for not being "fun" enough. The decision was made in response to Cubik Partners, a consulting firm in Paris, terminating an employee—referred to in court documents as Mr. T—in 2015 for declining to partake in seminars and weekend social events that his lawyers argued, included "excessive alcoholism" and "promiscuity."

The court records obtained by Business Insider state that Mr. T joined the company in February 2011 and was promoted in 2014 before getting sacked a year later in March 2015 for "professional incompetence," specifically for failing to uphold the "fun" ideals of the organization. Additionally, Mr. T was said to be a tough coworker and a bad listener by Cubik Partners.

The company's "fun" values, according to the Court of Cassation, included regular required social gatherings that led to "excessive alcoholism encouraged by colleagues who made very large quantities of alcohol available," as well as "practices pushed by colleagues involving promiscuity, bullying and incitement to various excesses." The court, which is the highest in the French judicial system, also described other "humiliating and intrusive" behaviors encouraged by Cubik Partners, such as the requirement to share a bed with a coworker.

In a decision handed down on November 9, the court determined that Mr. T. had been unfairly terminated by Cubik Partners because of his failure to participate in the company's "fun" principles and "critical behavior."

The court determined that by declining to take part in the company's social events, Mr. T was expressing his "freedom of expression" and that this "fundamental freedom" could not be used as justification for firing him. The Paris Court of Appeal had earlier denied Mr. T's request for 461,406 euros in damages (about $479,000), but the Court of Cassation's recent decision partially overturned this decision. The court has now mandated that Cubik Partners pay Mr. T 3000 euros, but it will later consider his request for additional damages.

It is not the first time that a company's drinking habits have been scrutinized in legal procedures. The Washington Post reports that even after the #MeToo movement brought attention to workplace misconduct globally, a number of recent events have shown how deeply ingrained alcohol is in the white-collar world. For company functions, several businesses have instituted "booze chaperones" in an effort to prevent such problems.

An auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers in England filed a case against the business this year in London's High Court for serious injuries he suffered at a work function that "made a competitive virtue" of "excessive" drinking. After taking part in the company event, Michael Brockie collapsed in the street, fell into a coma and later underwent surgery to have a portion of his skull removed.

In March, insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London fined member firm Atrium Underwriters a record-breaking 1 million pound ($1.2 million) for "serious failures," including a "boys' night out" where staff members—including two senior executives—"took part in inappropriate initiation games and heavy drinking, and made sexual comments about female colleagues."

A grandchild-grandparent relationship is incredibly beautiful. When grandchildren are younger, grandparents make sure to fulfill their little ones' every wish, and as they grow older, grandchildren go to great lengths to make the often neglected dreams of their grandmas and grandpas come true. That's what Kerry Miller did. Her grandmother, 106-year-old Elma Miller, had always wanted to meet an alpaca and Kerry finally made it happen this month.

Speaking to ABC News about making the centenarian's bucket list wish come true, Kerry said: "At 106, who can deny a wish? I just tried to make it happen." Elma has been an avid knitter all her life and was always intrigued by every aspect of it. "She has always been fascinated with aspects of wool and just decided she has never seen [an alpaca] and wanted to know all about them," Kerry said.

Since she didn't know where to look for an alpaca, Kerry turned to social media for help and soon got a response. "[These] wonderful ladies answered the [post]," she said. They informed her that they have a two-month alpaca and another that is nine months old.

Kerry then came from Victoria to meet up with her family and Elma's local community at Woolgoolga, New South Wales, to fulfill her grandmother's dream of meeting alpacas. Elma was shocked and overjoyed when she finally met an alpaca. "I love them. I'd like to take one home, but we're not allowed animals [in the nursing home]," she said. "They are such gentle creatures."

She added that at "106 and three quarters", it felt "strange" to be kissed by an alpaca. "I've never been kissed by an alpaca before," Elma said.

The experience was made even more memorable by a mini family reunion as Elma's kin gathered from near and far to witness her dream come true. This included her great-granddaughter Darcy Heffernan who described the whole experience as "pure happiness." She hadn't met Elma for three years due to the pandemic and because she'd moved up north [to Queensland] for university, Darcy explained. "This is something she has wanted to do for a long time," she said.

Meanwhile, Kerry said it was emotional to see her grandmother get excited about patting an alpaca for the first time. "It's great... and the community here is beautiful for supporting it," she said. "Everything has come together really well. She is not overwhelmed at all, as you can see, and it keeps her mind active. It'll give her something to talk about for months now."

Elma looks forward to living till at least 110. She will turn 107 in March and the family is yet to know what her wish list is for the upcoming birthday.

According to a study conducted by Boston University's director Thomas Perls, genetics plays a huge role in whether someone becomes a centenarian. About 1 in every 5000 people in the United States is a centenarian and about 85 percent of them are women. According to BU Today , Perls shared that the four things that need to be taken care of to have a longer life are: managing stress, eating right, not smoking, and exercising regularly.

Despite genetics playing a key role, he said that to get to the age of 90, the deciding factors are roughly 30 percent genetics and 70 percent health behaviors. However, to reach 110, it's the opposite, with 30 percent of health behaviors and 70 percent of genetic traits coming into play.

For the first time ever, the European Space Agency has recruited a person with a disability to be a part of its next generation of astronauts. The historic move is the agency's first step toward sending a "parastronaut" to space. John McFall, a 41-year-old Paralympian sprinter who currently works as a doctor, is one of the 17 candidates who will be joining the space agency's 2022 astronaut class. There were close to 22,500 applicants for the class.

According to The Washington Post , the selected candidates will finish one year of basic training in space science and medicine at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, Germany, before moving on to the Space Station training phase where they will learn to operate station elements and transport vehicles.

McFall will participate in the ESA's Parastronaut Feasibility Project which aims to "develop options for the inclusion of astronauts with physical disabilities in human spaceflight and possible future missions." The agency said that while they can't yet guarantee that McFall would be sent to space, they will try their best and as "seriously as they can."

With McFall participating in the program, the agency also wants to understand what is needed to send a person with a disability into space.

Getty Images | Andrew Wong

McFall lost his right leg in a motorcycle cycle at the age of 19, but that didn't stop him from representing the UK in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. He won a bronze medal there. McFall told KTVU , "I lost my leg about twenty-plus years ago, I've had the opportunity to be a paralympic athlete and really explored myself emotionally... All those factors and hardships in life have given me confidence and strength—the ability to believe in myself that I can do anything I put my mind to."

However, McFall admitted that he never thought he would get the opportunity to become an astronaut. "I'm extremely excited about using the skills that I have for problem-solving, identifying issues, and overcoming obstacles that allow people with a physical disability to perform the job equally to their able-bodied counterparts," he said.

McFall called his selection "a real turning point and mark in history." His curiosity to understand a few questions led him to apply for the program. "What actually happens to someone with lower limb amputation in microgravity? What happens to their residual limb?" he asked. "Science is for everyone, and space travel, hopefully, can be for everyone."

According to ESA , of the 17 astronauts who have been selected, 11 are reserve astronauts and five are career astronauts. This is reportedly the first time since 2009 that the ESA has chosen a new class of space explorers to join its ranks. The class also includes two women, another underrepresented group in space, Sophie Adenot from France and Rosemary Coogan from the UK.

Earlier, to encourage persons with disabilities to apply for the program, the ESA said "the expectations of society towards diversity and inclusivity have changed," and that "including people with special needs also means benefiting from their extraordinary experience, ability to adapt to difficult environments, and point of view."

Dan Huot, a spokesman for NASA's Johnson Space Center, said that "we at NASA are watching ESA's para-astronaut selection process with great interest." He added that while "NASA's selection criteria currently remains the same," the agency is looking forward to working with the "new astronauts in the future" from partners such as the ESA.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022

A young Toronto boy's weary sighs of exhaustion are resonating with millions of folks around the world. Nine-year-old Carter Trozzolo suddenly shot to social media fame when a CTV News camera crew stopped him for an interview while the youngster was shoveling snow in his neighborhood. The local third grade student was tasked with the exhausting activity after a massive snowstorm that dumped almost 12 inches of snow on Toronto kept him home from school. Speaking to the camera crew about clearing all the snow that came his way, young Carter didn't hold back on sharing how he felt.

"Tiring," the boy told the camera crew, before letting out a hilariously heavy sigh. "I really wish I was in school right now." Carter revealed that he was out in his neighborhood, clearing heavy snow for basically everyone in the whole world. "For my neighbors, friends, probably people I even don't know," he explained with another heavy sigh. "I'm tired." The whole thing was made funnier—and incredibly relatable—by an onscreen graphic that ran beneath the youngster in the broadcast which identified the boy as "EXHAUSTED." The clip of Carter's TV appearance quickly went viral on social media and has since been viewed over 1.5 million times.

"Carter Trozzolo, the hero we didn't know we needed," wrote Twitter user Jim O'Leary, while another with the username @laurb0t added : "We are all Carter Trozzolo. I hear you, kid. I feel you." Singer Sara Bareilles was also among those won over by Carter's exhaustion. "Carter- 'exhausted' this is gold," she wrote , highlighting the way the youngster was identified by the graphic on the broadcast. Carter also got a shout-out from the official Twitter account for the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States of America. "Canada is so Canada sometimes that a day off school means you shovel for your neighbors, friends, and probably people you don't even know," they wrote . "See Carter Trozzolo. Be like Carter Trozzolo."

When school was canceled yet again the following day, CTV News went back for a follow-up interview with the now-famous 9-year-old snow-shoveler, who revealed that he was "still exhausted." "I'm tired. I am always tired," Carter said. Speaking to reporters, the youngster's parent, Rachel DiSaia, shared that they think they understand why the video has been so popular. "A lot of us can relate to that amount of exhaustion with everything right now," they said. "I think he captured the emotions of many people."

"We try to be part of our community in the most useful way possible," DiSaia told As It Happens host, Carol Off. "So I tend to shovel for our neighbors as well... Carter has been helping out with that for the past couple of years. But he's reached the age where he can do some of it on his own. I'm really appreciative and it makes a big difference for the street." Addressing their son's lengthy sighs of exhaustion, DiSaia said: "We live in a dramatic time. I think I could serve Carter his favorite meal and I would get a similar sigh... It just comes with him."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated.



As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.

Dedicated young businesswoman working late while using laptop at creative office - stock photo/Getty Images

“I (18 Female) started a new job a bit ago. For the most part, I really enjoy it; it’s just difficult as I need time off about once a month for doctor’s appointments that I absolutely can’t miss,” she wrote, according to Percolately. “Recently, my manager has started keeping my department two hours later than usual to help with extra work. At first, this was okay, I didn’t mind the extra money.”

She soon realized that it was always the manager asking her to stay back to do extra work. “It started happening every day, to the point where all I did was basically work, shower, and go to bed. I didn’t have time for anything else,” she wrote, before deciding to raise the issue with her manager. “Yesterday, I went to my manager and told him I’m happy to help with extra work sometimes, but I won’t be staying every day. (It’s overtime, which I cannot legally be forced to do.)”

Young employee working late on computer in dark. - stock photo/Getty Images

The manager seemed a reasonable man. “He said this was okay and I thought that was that.” But he came back and said she need to stay back and stated why. “Today, he came to me and told me that he needed me to stay anyway, as there were people with families who needed to get home," she wrote. "I told him I also have a family I want to go home and see, and he told me he meant only people with children.”

She wasn't having it and put her foot down. “I told him I’m sorry, but I won’t be staying later every day, and parents don’t have some rightful claim to leave that I don’t, just because they have kids,” she said, well aware that her manager couldn't force her to work overtime, especially not by discriminating against her on the basis of not having children and thus be entitled to less personal time. “He told me that legally, there was nothing he could do to force me, but that it would be extremely selfish of me to force these people to miss out on time with their kids and potentially pay more for babysitters and such,” she wrote but she didn't back down. “I told him again that I’m sorry, but that’s not my problem, and I also have a life outside of work that I want to live, as does everyone else; mine just doesn’t involve kids.” She was soon facing the ire of her colleagues as well. “I’ve definitely been getting side-eyed by people who I know have kids. I have also overheard conversations on our line," she wrote but couldn't care less. "Ultimately I don’t care, I’ll still be staying to help about half the time, but I do need time for myself as well.”

The Reddit community overwhelmingly sided with her. "If the work can't be done in a regular day's time, maybe it's on your boss to hire more people instead of letting those already there work longer all the time," they wrote. Many called out the company for pitting employees against each other. "Yeah, instead of the boss doing their job of hiring more staff, they are putting the staff against each other," one person commented .

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 15, 2022. It has since been updated.



Coming out can be frightening and more so if you're coming out to your parents. The way parents respond to their child coming out can potentially determine the future of their life. A support structure is very important for anyone from the LGBTQ community and that's why acceptance for who they are by their parents can mean everything to them. Rejection by important people in a gay person's life can have a negative influence on their well-being, especially during their formative years, according to the CDC. "A positive family environment, with high levels of parental support and low levels of conflict" helps them experience healthy emotional adjustment. Many parents are not sure how to respond to their child coming out and one such parent called a gay bar seeking advice. What followed was a wholesome conversation that gives us hope.

Courtesy Kara Coley

Kara Coley who has been a bartender for 17 years was working at the gay bar, Sipps. It was Coley who answered when a concerned and confused mother called. "Good evening," said Coley. "Thank you for calling Sipps!" The woman on the end of the line tentatively asked, "Is this a gay bar?" Coley said all kinds of the people were welcome at Sipps and that most of its patrons were indeed from the LGBTQ community. After a moment's pause, the woman said, "Can I ask you a question? Are you gay?" Coley replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Portrait of a teenage boy and his mother - stock photo/Getty Images

The woman then revealed why she was calling and that she needed help. "What was the one thing you wanted from your parents when you came out?" the woman asked. Coley was caught off guard. Never had someone asked such a personal question in her years at the bar. Before Coley could answer, the woman continued, "My son just came out to me," she said. "And I don't want to say anything that may mess him up in the head."

Mother giving son a piggy back ride,Victoria,British Columbia,Canada - stock photo/Getty Images

Coley racked her brain and wondered what she could possibly say. But she first wanted to gauge what the mother's reaction was to her son coming out. Coley asked if she had accepted her son. She replied, "Yes." Coley responded, "You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be OK from there!" The woman thanked Coley for her insight.

Coley was overwhelmed at the thought of a parent accepting her child and having played her part in it, she shared the incident on Facebook. She said it was one of the most random and wholesome things that happened to her. The post went viral and the comments section was filled with positive comments. "My heart is truly touched by this," wrote one person. "A parent wanting to support correctly, and a beautiful response. This is progress. This is love and acceptance in the rawest form." Another wrote, "Kara, this old granny lesbian is so grateful for you, and for a parent that thought outside the box to get advice! Keep being you!"



Seeing the response of people, she wrote, "Every day people wake up and there's so much negativity in the world — people just need a breath of fresh air!" She also urged her followers to educate themselves on LGBTQ issues. "Just knowing you have someone in your corner takes a little weight off your shoulders," she wrote. The bartender has since taken down her Facebook account.

It takes a lot of courage to come out as gay, especially when there is fear of persecution from parents, loved ones and society in general. In the case of adolescents from the LGBTQ community, it's important to have that support during the formative years to lead happy fulfilled lives. “Time and time again, we hear the same thing from patients: ‘Once my parents are behind me, I can handle anything else the world throws at me,’” explained Dr. Errol Fields, a Johns Hopkins pediatrician. “You’re their anchor, and your acceptance is key. In fact, research shows that LGBTQ adolescents who are supported by their families grow up to be happier and healthier adults.” Another Johns Hopkins pediatrician, Dr. Renata Sanders, added, “There's no right or wrong way to express love. Just be present and be open.”

If you're gay and are being subjected to abuse, or need any help, please contact LGBT National Hotline at 1-888-843-4564.