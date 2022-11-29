Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
foxbaltimore.com
Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
3 men arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department have made three arrests in connection to a string on armed robberies that happened on Nov. 29th in Baltimore. Police said the armed robberies and commercial armed robberies happened in the 4900 to 5600 block of Harford Road. After a brief foot...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify homicide victim shot on Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the person who was shot and killed on November 28, 2022. Police say 35-year-old Antwan Watson was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. According to police, 308 people have been killed in Baltimore so far...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
foxbaltimore.com
Hopkins, Baltimore Police sign memo for agreement between campus police, city police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Johns Hopkins Police Department and Baltimore Police Department have signed a memorandum for agreement between campus and city police Friday, Dec. 2nd. In September, Johns Hopkins University officially restarted their effort to develop a campus police force. However, a group that opposed Johns Hopkins establishing...
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in early morning shooting at east Baltimore gas station
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in East Baltimore with one man killed. On Thursday, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple...
foxbaltimore.com
Person trapped under train in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old boy, last seen in Dundalk
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Help Baltimore County Police find missing 15-year-old, Jayden Amir Williams. Police say, Williams stands at 6'1", and weighs 150 pounds. The teen was last seen wearing a white, green and burgundy hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoe in Dundalk, according to the department. City police...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighter suffers non-life threatening following Carroll County fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday responding to a house fire in Carroll County. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of the flames just before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue. 50 firefighters from the Union Bridge Volunteer...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
foxbaltimore.com
Extra police at Towson High School for second time in 2 weeks due to threat
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are increasing their presence at Towson High School due to a threat received by a staff member via email. This is the second time in two weeks that the police department is adding staff to the school. The police department...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome
MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured rescuing two rowhome explosion victims makes a breakthrough in his recovery
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's now a glimmer of hope for Terry Bagley, the 70-year-old Marine veteran who remains in critical condition after putting his life on the line to save two others. "He's still in shock trauma. So, it's kind of hard to speak about," said his Daughter Icee...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns after report on deadly Stricker Street fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford has resigned, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott. The resignation comes the same day that a report was released on the vacant rowhome fire along Stricker Street. The report painfully details what happened at the scene of the fire in January and makes a slew of recommendations in the wake of the deaths of Baltimore Fire Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/Paramedic Kenny Lacayo.
foxbaltimore.com
State lawmakers quiet after 8th gun seized from Baltimore City Schools
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Eight guns have been seized from students inside Baltimore City Public Schools this school year. One is equipped with a 30-round magazine, which is more than what police are issued. "It's a matter of time before one of these students brings a gun to school...
foxbaltimore.com
Judge finds Catherine Hoggle incompetent to stand trial for murdering her 2 children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Circuit Court Judge James A. Bonifant ruled Wednesday that Catherine Hoggle, the woman charged with murdering her two small children, 3-year-old Sarah Hoggle and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle, in 2014, remains incompetent to stand trial. WATCH: Kevin Lewis reports on the decision from the...
