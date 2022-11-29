ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man hospitalized, found shot in parking lot of in Silver Spring apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot in the ankle in Northwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a Northwest Baltimore shooting overnight. On Friday at approximately 12:19AM, officers responded to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue to investigate a report of discharging. Once at the location, officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into hospital, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was shot in East Baltimore Thursday and walked into a local hospital for treatment. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officers located a 26-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify homicide victim shot on Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the person who was shot and killed on November 28, 2022. Police say 35-year-old Antwan Watson was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue. According to police, 308 people have been killed in Baltimore so far...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in early morning shooting at east Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in East Baltimore with one man killed. On Thursday, at approximately 7:10 a.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person trapped under train in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was trapped under a train in Milford Mill, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The department says, that the rescue is happening on the 4400 block of Milford Mill Rd. The person has been freed from the train, according to authorities.
MILFORD MILL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighter suffers non-life threatening following Carroll County fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday responding to a house fire in Carroll County. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the scene of the flames just before 7 a.m. in the 600 block of Raywell Avenue. 50 firefighters from the Union Bridge Volunteer...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person in critical condition after fire at Odenton townhome

MARYLAND (WBFF) — One person is in critical condition after a fire at an Odenton townhome on Thursday. Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the early morning townhome fire around 5:00 AM. Officials say one adult patient was transported to Hopkins Bayview Hospital in critical condition. The fire...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns after report on deadly Stricker Street fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford has resigned, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott. The resignation comes the same day that a report was released on the vacant rowhome fire along Stricker Street. The report painfully details what happened at the scene of the fire in January and makes a slew of recommendations in the wake of the deaths of Baltimore Fire Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/Paramedic Kenny Lacayo.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy