Athens, OH

Bobcats looking to appreciate season with finish line on the horizon

By By Eric Decker Special to the ANews
The Athens NEWS
 5 days ago

If you don’t stop to smell the roses, how are you even going to know they were there to begin with?

That’s the conundrum the Ohio football program faces right now. They’ll embark on a trip up to Detroit in a few days to prepare for the Mid-American Conference championship game with the hopes and aspirations of an entire season on the line.

A lot of the success of the season rides on the result of the game this upcoming weekend. Win and Athens endures pure jubilation that they have not experienced in over 50 years. Lose though, and it seems like all the work and dedication put in this season was all of nothing.

It’s not that black-and-white though. Failing to capture a MAC title doesn’t equate to a season full of failure and disappointment. This team has their sights set on the finish line, but they also know that they have to focus in for one more week in order to reach their aspirations.

“We’ve earned to be in this position. There are two teams practicing right now and we’re one of the two, so let’s take full advantage of it and not get emotional or ‘it’s finally here,’ let’s just do what we’ve been doing,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said on Monday to the media regarding how to stay focused with the possibilities ahead. “Laser focused on preparation and playing our four best quarters on Saturday, that’s been our battle cry all year long and that’s what the staff is going to challenge them to do.”

Albin and his staff are making sure that their players are ready to go once it comes time to step into Ford Field. With how they were able to clinch the MAC East they have essentially been playing playoff games for months at this point. They’ve been able to handle the pressure so far, but this week is going to be different than they’ve ever experienced. Both internal and external pressures are putting the spotlight on Ohio and their ability to handle the pressure.

It wasn’t by their doing, but the pressure might’ve kicked up a notch. With Ohio State falling to Michigan this past week, both Ohio and Toledo now stand to be the lone representatives from the state when it comes to a Division I conference championship game. No more flying under the radar, the Bobcats now have a responsibility to represent the state this upcoming weekend. Albin noted that they don’t feel any added pressure now, but the pressure is there whether they want it or not.

“Added pressure? Absolutely not. It’s been a great year, this journey is not over. Win or lose, this football team has had a remarkable season. I want it to go well for so many reasons and I’ve been preparing to make sure we get that done but added pressure? No way. I think we’re going to enjoy the moment and smile and laugh. The coaching staff is going to keep raising the bar, don’t get me wrong and we’ll hold them to that standard but we’re going to enjoy it.”

They’ve earned every right to enjoy it. From a projected bottom-of-the-barrel team to competing for the university’s first MAC championship in 50 plus years, Ohio has earned the right to be satisfied and happy with this season regardless of the ending. They’re hoping that the good times don’t end, but they’re cognizant of the fact that they can appreciate the work they’ve accomplished in 2022.

Eric Decker is the Sports Editor

for The Athens Messenger.

