Saint Louis, MO

kttn.com

School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week

(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
bocojo.com

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Joseph

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Joseph, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department of Transportation has warned that the road, one of the first interstate highways to be built in the 1950s, needs major reconstruction. “The option to do nothing on I-70 is not there,” Kevin Keith, then-director of MODOT, […] The post Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
lhstoday.org

What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri

This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy

MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?

KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

How Many People Are On Death Row In The State Of Missouri?

Some of you may know that recently in our state, we had a legal execution. The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered Mr. Kevin Johnson put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was the second Missouri man put to death in 2022 and the 17th nationally. You can read Randy's article HERE.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

