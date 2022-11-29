Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Joseph
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in St. Joseph, MO-KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
Unsuccessful northwest Missouri state rep. candidate dies after fall
A Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state representative in northwest Missouri has died. The family of Lois Pontius announced that she died Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a fall. Pontius, who was from Ridgeway, lost the Missouri Second State Representative District race to Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton...
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department of Transportation has warned that the road, one of the first interstate highways to be built in the 1950s, needs major reconstruction. “The option to do nothing on I-70 is not there,” Kevin Keith, then-director of MODOT, […] The post Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
lhstoday.org
What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri
This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
krcgtv.com
Lawsuit raises several allegations of abuse at Missouri Military Academy
MEXICO — Update: this story has been updated to include a statement from the Missouri Military Academy. A lawsuit brought against the Missouri Military Academy alleges school officials did not intervene on several allegations of abuse toward a student, resulting in the student's attempted suicide. The plaintiff, a minor...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
MO Rep. Richey pre-files bill to make MSHSAA employees mandatory reporters
A KSHB 41 I-Team investigation prompted a Missouri state rep to pre-file a bill Thursday that would make Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) employees mandatory reporters.
What were Kevin Johnson’s final words before execution?
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. Kevin Johnson, 37, died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of pentobarbital. As a...
How Many People Are On Death Row In The State Of Missouri?
Some of you may know that recently in our state, we had a legal execution. The Supreme Court of Missouri ordered Mr. Kevin Johnson put to death by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was the second Missouri man put to death in 2022 and the 17th nationally. You can read Randy's article HERE.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt pushing him to reverse his vote and stop the Respect for Marriage Act.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0