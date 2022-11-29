Read full article on original website
Lifetime hunting, fishing and trapping license giveaway to be offered in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in West Virginia have a shot at winning a lifetime license. For a fourth year, the state will have a lifetime license giveaway, according to a news release Friday from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in W.Va.; seven more deaths added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State nearly reached 1,000 again on Thursday as seven more virus-related deaths were reported. The state added 394 new positive cases for the day, pushing the active total to 971, up nearly 200 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 case total increased Wednesday in West Virginia while six more virus-related deaths were reported. The addition of 327 new positive cases pushed the state’s active total to 785, up 677 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Troopers: Suspect in Amber Alert out of Louisiana shot and killed in West Virginia
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., 12/2/22. A man wanted in connection with a shooting and child abduction in Louisiana was shot and killed by West Virginia State Police on Friday, a news release said. Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed after they said he fired a gun...
W.Va. governor signs proclamation ending pandemic state of emergency at the end of 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice will officially end West Virginia’s state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the year. The proclamation, signed on Nov. 12, will terminate a state of emergency declared on March 16, 2020, regarding the...
'DHHR is under a microscope,' leader of W.Va. state agency says as restructuring begins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — More changes are being announced by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, but it's not clear now if they will save the massive, troubled agency from more radical changes by the Legislature. "I think there's going to be criticism regardless of what...
