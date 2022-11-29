ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in W.Va.; seven more deaths added

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State nearly reached 1,000 again on Thursday as seven more virus-related deaths were reported. The state added 394 new positive cases for the day, pushing the active total to 971, up nearly 200 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
