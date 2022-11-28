ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Fox17

Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong. We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Investigation finds Kentwood house fire possibly accidental

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A preliminary investigation into a house fire that killed two people in Kentwood Monday is believed to have been an accident, according to the Kentwood Fire Department. Investigators are looking into electrical issues at the home on 48th Street SE after a space heater was found...
KENTWOOD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County deputies search for kidnapped 4-year-old girl

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a mother who took her 4-year-old daughter during a supervised visit in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. Laquita Armstrong-Cavin, 36, of Muskegon, had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter Zora Armstrong along Alpine Avenue at 7:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Man dies in accidental Grand River drowning, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of man whose body was discovered in the Grand River Nov. 11 was ruled to be an accidental drowning, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner Tuesday. Hardy identified: Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say. A fisherman called 9-1-1...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Van crash near Edison neighborhood, one person injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the area of Portage Street and Miller Road may expect some delays while the crash of a van is being cleared. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a crash around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the YMCA transport van was struck by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Body of Missing Wayland Area Man Found on North Side

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 29, 2022) – The search for a missing 42-year-old Wayland area man has ended tragically. On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department reported that members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team located the body of Avel T. Martinez along the shore of Lake Michigan near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side. The Monday discovery is in the same vicinity where his abandoned vehicle was located last Tuesday.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Police looking for man wanted in fatal shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted in the fatal shooting of a Grand Rapids woman on Oct. 11. Patrick Jones, 30-years-old, was a passenger in the vehicle the shooting victim was driving. Tamiqua...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Six emus ran wild in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies secured six emus that were on the loose Wednesday morning. The emus were found in the area of 6th Street and Stadium Drive around 9 a.m. A spring-loaded gate blew open from the wind, letting the emus out, according to a witness.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

