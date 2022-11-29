ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coin Signals founder to pay $2,847,743 after prison sentence over crypto Ponzi scam

The U. S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has ordered Jeremy Spence, founder of Coin Signals, to pay $2,847,743 in restitution to victims of a fraudulent virtual currency scheme. The consent order resolves a CFTC action filed against Jeremy Spence on January 26, 2021 alleging that...

