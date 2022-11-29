Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
brickunderground.com
Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more
Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam
Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY
NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city’s fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. “Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better,” Adams The post NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC’s public school application website crashes day before deadline
New York City parents were left fuming Wednesday after the website accepting their children’s public school applications buckled under high traffic — one day before the deadline. Thousands of incoming middle and high school students have until the end of Thursday to submit their applications for the next academic year — however numerous parents told The Post they haven’t been able to load the website to upload the proper documents. “The site is just not working for me. I think there’s just heavy use. It’s the equivalent of trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets right now,” one concerned mother, Lindsay Owen,...
Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan
New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
Tenant, 77, Sues Landlord Over Alleged Harassment To Leave $450-A-Month Unit
New York resident Francis Roberts is upset after he claims the home he has resided in for over two decades has turned into an environment of harassment by the building’s landlord. Roberts, 77, told the New York Times that his Crown Heights building in Brooklyn has become a place...
brownstoner.com
Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales
With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
17 NY state, city employees charged with over $1.5M in COVID era relief fraud
Most of the defendants were arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud for defrauding federal programs meant to help Americans cope with the pandemic.
MTA board member parks illegally while decrying drivers who break the law
David Mack, an MTA board member who parks illegally, said more cops are needed to crack down on lawbreaking drivers. David Mack has for months argued with top MTA officials over his parking privileges. [ more › ]
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
nystateofpolitics.com
Assembly prepared to vote against seating Brooklyn Republican over residency question
In an extremely rare move, the Democratic-led state Assembly is preparing to vote against seating the Republican winner of an Assembly race in Brooklyn, Lester Chang, because he may not have moved into the borough one year prior to the election as required by law. Earlier this month, Chang defeated...
NYC Mayor Adams faces backlash for move to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing backlash after moving forward with a host of policy changes that crack down on the city's homeless population. On Tuesday, Adams announced officials will begin hospitalizing more homeless people by involuntarily providing care to those deemed to be in "psychiatric crisis." "For...
NYC reaches settlement over release delays at Rikers Island
NEW YORK -- New York City has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over release delays at Rikers Island.Tens of thousands of formerly incarcerated people could be eligible to receive thousands of dollars as a result.As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, a federal judge still needs to sign off on this, but it relates to people who were jailed and made bail, but weren't released for hours or days after.One of the lawyers who worked on the lawsuit says this affects about 72,000 people.Each person who has a claim is entitled to $3,500 for each instance where a delay happened...
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NYC correction officer among a dozen public workers accused of COVID relief fraud
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice. The Department of Justice has accused Edwin Skepple of giving false information to the Small Business Administration to secure funds through a pandemic program meant to aid small businesses in distress. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working
Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NBC New York
Feds: 17 NYC, State Employees Charged in Connection to COVID-19 Relief Loans Fraud
Seventeen New York City and state employees, as well as members of the NYPD, are facing charges for allegedly obtaining pandemic relief loans through a fraud scheme, federal officials said. According to the complaint, as cited by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams,...
brownstoner.com
Dyker Heights Glows as Residents Prepare to Unveil Another Season of Extravagant Lighting Displays
Ahead of the neighborhood’s storied holiday lights display, Dyker Heights residents are decking the halls – and battening the hatches — for another fun- and stress-filled season of visitors. Starting December 1, tour buses will bring loads of tourists to view the bold and dazzling lights displays, brought to life each year by dedicated residents of southern Brooklyn.
City Watch: Live Next to a Vacant Apartment? This Housing Group Wants to Know
In the absence of specific data, the housing organization Open New York has launched a project asking everyday residents to crowdsource the locations of vacant apartments—rent-stabilized and unregulated units alike—to paint a more complete picture. The notion that property owners are holding rent-stabilized apartments off the market amid...
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
Comments / 0