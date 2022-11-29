ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

brickunderground.com

Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more

Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD workers among 17 NYC employees busted in $1.5M COVID relief scam

Seventeen New York City municipal workers – including seven from the NYPD and one MTA staffer – were busted in separate COVID-19 relief schemes that netted them over $1.5 million in federal funds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Some of the conspirators allegedly spent the fraudulently obtained cash to gamble or on stocks, furniture and electronics, according to criminal complaints unsealed in Manhattan federal court. The scams centered on the oft-abused US Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program meant to help those struggling during the pandemic. In the main alleged scheme, ringleader Rodney Smith, 54, is accused of conspiring to file fraudulent applications...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY

NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city’s fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. “Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better,” Adams The post NYC Mayor Adams tackles the growing problem of diversity and equity within the FDNY appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC’s public school application website crashes day before deadline

New York City parents were left fuming Wednesday after the website accepting their children’s public school applications buckled under high traffic — one day before the deadline. Thousands of incoming middle and high school students have until the end of Thursday to submit their applications for the next academic year — however numerous parents told The Post they haven’t been able to load the website to upload the proper documents. “The site is just not working for me. I think there’s just heavy use. It’s the equivalent of trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets right now,” one concerned mother, Lindsay Owen,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Left hook: Jumaane Williams slams Adams’ NYC homeless committal plan

New York City’s top elected watchdog railed against Mayor Eric Adams’ new expansion of police power to involuntarily commit New Yorkers with untreated mental illness who are living on the streets and subways. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former NYPD Detective Andy Bershad appeared on CNN’s “This Morning” Wednesday to discuss the plan, which was unveiled Tuesday as a response to concerns about public safety on the subway and sidewalks of New York. Adams cited a “moral obligation” to place people living in the transit system and on city streets into the city’s shelter and mental health safety net systems, even if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Bay Ridge Community Calls for State to Better Regulate Cannabis Sales

With smoke shops popping up in neighborhoods across the city, at least one local panel is formally calling on the state legislature to create clearer language in the current legislation for unlicensed commercial and retail sale of marijuana and other cannabis products. Adult use and retail sale of recreational marijuana...
CBS New York

NYC reaches settlement over release delays at Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- New York City has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over release delays at Rikers Island.Tens of thousands of formerly incarcerated people could be eligible to receive thousands of dollars as a result.As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, a federal judge still needs to sign off on this, but it relates to people who were jailed and made bail, but weren't released for hours or days after.One of the lawyers who worked on the lawsuit says this affects about 72,000 people.Each person who has a claim is entitled to $3,500 for each instance where a delay happened...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams touts NYPD subway rescue as proof that his ‘blue surge’ in transit system is working

Two NYPD officers who saved a homeless man after he fell onto the subway tracks in Harlem over the weekend were on the clock thanks to the police department’s “omnipresence” initiative in the transit system, Mayor Adams said Monday. Speaking at the 116th Street station where the rescue took place Thanksgiving Day, Adams told reporters that the officers, Taufique Bokth and Brunel Victor, were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Dyker Heights Glows as Residents Prepare to Unveil Another Season of Extravagant Lighting Displays

Ahead of the neighborhood’s storied holiday lights display, Dyker Heights residents are decking the halls – and battening the hatches — for another fun- and stress-filled season of visitors. Starting December 1, tour buses will bring loads of tourists to view the bold and dazzling lights displays, brought to life each year by dedicated residents of southern Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Syracuse.com

Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years

Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

