NEW YORK, NY – With crime rising across New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is tackling the problem. The problem of inequity and diversity within the New York City Fire Department. On Tuesday, Adams announced five new bills that will address diversity within the city's fire department. New York City is a changing city, led now by the progressive wing of the Democrat party. Now, New York City firefighters will be forced to undergo diversity and ant-harassment training under five bills signed into law by the Mayor. "Our city is changing, and our city is evolving for the better," Adams

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO